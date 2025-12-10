Photos: Joyce DiDonato, Phillip Boykin and More in AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Rehearsals

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals have begun for Lincoln Center Theater's brand-new production of the beloved family opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, the first seasonal family offering in LCT history, presented in association with The Metropolitan Opera. See rehearsal photos!

Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, performances begin on December 16th, with an official opening night set for December 18th at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Amahl and the Night Visitors stars multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Olivier Award-winning opera star Joyce DiDonato as ‘Amahl’s Mother,’ Albert Rhodes Jr. as ‘Amahl,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘King Balthazar,’ Bernard Holcomb as ‘King Kaspar,’ Todd Thomas as ‘King Melchior,’ Johnathan McCullough as ‘The Page.’

They will be joined by ensemble members Jesse Barrett, Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón, Brian Jeffers, Kathryn McCreary, Manuel Palazzo, Bryanna Strickland, Natalie Trumm, Miguel Ángel Vásquez, Olivia Vote, Madeline Wright, and Jason Zacher. Offstage understudies include Patrick Bessenbacher, Tynan Davis, Kingston Nahm-Korn.

In the desert lands of the first century, a young boy catches the sight of a giant star. Later that evening, as his mother prays for the family’s future, they are visited by three wondrous kings whose unexpected arrival opens the way for Amahl’s heartfelt generosity to shine as brightly as the star itself. This is the tale of how a simple gift can become a miracle that transforms the world.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes



Amahl and the Night Visitors Cast

