MAKING A SHOW OF MYSELF by Mary Kate O Flanagan to Have America Premiere at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre will present the American premiere of Making a Show of Myself, written and performed by Mary Kate O Flanagan and directed by Will O’Connell. Making a Show of Myself will begin previews on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage at Irish Repertory Theatre on February 4, 2026.

Making a Show of Myself is a modern twist on the essential act of storytelling. Deceptively funny, unexpectedly moving, and ultimately uplifting, Making a Show of Myself celebrates seanchas—the ancient Irish art of storytelling—carrying audiences from laughter through darkness and back into light.

Acclaimed Irish storyteller Mary Kate O Flanagan brings six true, personal, life-affirming stories to the stage. In the spaces between her tales, she lets slip the secrets of why stories matter—how they settle the spirit and light a spark inside us. By making a show out of her own true-life material, O Flanagan, the world’s only Grand Slam Champion Storyteller on public radio’s “The Moth” on two continents, demonstrates how reclaiming your narrative can be a revolutionary act, wresting redemption from the silliest, and sometimes, most painful episodes of your life.

Making a Show of Myself premiered at Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre in November 2023. It returned by popular demand in March 2024, toured widely across Ireland, and now makes its New York debut at Irish Rep.