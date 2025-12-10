RICHARD II Starring Michael Urie Enters Final Weeks of Performances at Red Bull Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The limited Off-Broadway engagement of Richard II must end Sunday December 21st at the Astor Place Theatre.

Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. The box office at Astor Place Theatre will be open 1-hour before each performance. Richard II is the first production at the Astor Place under its new management, No Guarantees Productions.

On Saturday December 13th Richard II will be recorded by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive of The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theater. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theater productions, as well as dialogues between notable theater personalities.