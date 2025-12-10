RICHARD II Starring Michael Urie Enters Final Weeks of Performances at Red Bull Theater

Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle.
The limited Off-Broadway engagement of Richard II must end Sunday December 21st at the Astor Place Theatre.
Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. The box office at Astor Place Theatre will be open 1-hour before each performance. Richard II is the first production at the Astor Place under its new management, No Guarantees Productions.
On Saturday December 13th Richard II will be recorded by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive of The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theater. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theater productions, as well as dialogues between notable theater personalities.
Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D’Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner. The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator. Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director. General management provided by Michalos Mgmt. The performance runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission