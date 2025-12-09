KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET to Present A NIGHT OF RAKUGO With Katsura Sunny, Moonlight and Sunflower

The performance features Katsura Sunny, Katsura Moonlight, and Katsura Sunflower, apprentices of internationally acclaimed Rakugo master Katsura Sunshine.
KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET will present "A Night of Rakugo" as part of its Entertainment Night program on Friday, December 12 at 7:00 PM at Ideal Glass Studios. The event introduces New York audiences to Rakugo, Japan's 400-year-old tradition of comic storytelling.
The performance features Katsura Sunny, Katsura Moonlight, and Katsura Sunflower, apprentices of internationally acclaimed Rakugo master Katsura Sunshine. The trio will present traditional and modern Rakugo stories in English, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience this art form in an accessible and entertaining format.
Rakugo is a 400-year-old Japanese comic storytelling. One performer brings multiple characters to life using only voice, gestures, and a fan or cloth, entertaining audiences with humor.
KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET is a New York-based event series that celebrates Japanese creativity, fashion, and "kawaii" aesthetics during the holiday season. A fusion of Japanese tradition, art, fashion, and music-supporting and showcasing the creativity of local and international vendors and artists.
Videos