KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET to Present A NIGHT OF RAKUGO With Katsura Sunny, Moonlight and Sunflower

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET will present "A Night of Rakugo" as part of its Entertainment Night program on Friday, December 12 at 7:00 PM at Ideal Glass Studios. The event introduces New York audiences to Rakugo, Japan's 400-year-old tradition of comic storytelling.

The performance features Katsura Sunny, Katsura Moonlight, and Katsura Sunflower, apprentices of internationally acclaimed Rakugo master Katsura Sunshine. The trio will present traditional and modern Rakugo stories in English, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience this art form in an accessible and entertaining format.

About Rakugo

Rakugo is a 400-year-old Japanese comic storytelling. One performer brings multiple characters to life using only voice, gestures, and a fan or cloth, entertaining audiences with humor.

Event Details

Title: A Night of Rakugo

Date: Friday, December 12

Time: 7:00-7:45 PM

Venue: Ideal Glass Studios, 9 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011

Presented by: KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET

Performers: Katsura Sunny, Moonlight, Sunflower

Tickets: $35 (Discounts available)

Ticket Information / More Info: Please check and get your tickets for 12/12 Entertainment Night here: TICKETS

About KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET

KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET is a New York-based event series that celebrates Japanese creativity, fashion, and "kawaii" aesthetics during the holiday season. A fusion of Japanese tradition, art, fashion, and music-supporting and showcasing the creativity of local and international vendors and artists.