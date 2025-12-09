 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET to Present A NIGHT OF RAKUGO With Katsura Sunny, Moonlight and Sunflower

The performance features Katsura Sunny, Katsura Moonlight, and Katsura Sunflower, apprentices of internationally acclaimed Rakugo master Katsura Sunshine.

By: Dec. 09, 2025
KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET to Present A NIGHT OF RAKUGO With Katsura Sunny, Moonlight and Sunflower Image

KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET will present "A Night of Rakugo" as part of its Entertainment Night program on Friday, December 12 at 7:00 PM at Ideal Glass Studios. The event introduces New York audiences to Rakugo, Japan's 400-year-old tradition of comic storytelling.

The performance features Katsura Sunny, Katsura Moonlight, and Katsura Sunflower, apprentices of internationally acclaimed Rakugo master Katsura Sunshine. The trio will present traditional and modern Rakugo stories in English, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience this art form in an accessible and entertaining format.

About Rakugo

Rakugo is a 400-year-old Japanese comic storytelling. One performer brings multiple characters to life using only voice, gestures, and a fan or cloth, entertaining audiences with humor.

Event Details

  • Title: A Night of Rakugo
  • Date: Friday, December 12
  • Time: 7:00-7:45 PM
  • Venue: Ideal Glass Studios, 9 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
  • Presented by: KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET
  • Performers: Katsura Sunny, Moonlight, Sunflower
  • Tickets: $35 (Discounts available)
  • Ticket Information / More Info: Please check and get your tickets for 12/12 Entertainment Night here: TICKETS

About KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET

KAWAii HOLiDAY MARKET is a New York-based event series that celebrates Japanese creativity, fashion, and "kawaii" aesthetics during the holiday season. A fusion of Japanese tradition, art, fashion, and music-supporting and showcasing the creativity of local and international vendors and artists.




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos