Vineyard Theatre Announces Updated Preview Schedule For DANA H.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce dates for Dana H. by Lucas Hnath, adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters. Previews will begin on February 11 (previously February 7) at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) with Deirdre O'Connell reprising the title role for the New York premiere direct from engagements at Center Theatre Group and The Goodman Theatre. Opening night for Dana H. is set for February 25.

In Dana H., Dana was a chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. A harrowing true story, Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands - trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified - for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House Part 2, Hillary And Clinton), "one of the freshest playwriting voices to emerge in the past five years" (The New York Times), this innovative work shatters the boundaries of the art form and our understanding of good and evil with the Los Angeles Times calling it "a profound contribution to the theater."

Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, in June 2019 receiving two L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards including Best Playwright for an Original Play and Best Actress. The production opened at The Goodman's Owen Theatre, Chicago, in September 2019.

The design team includes scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and Steve Cuiffo serves as illusion and lip sync consultant.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

Tina Satter's Is This A Room ends its critically acclaimed run this Sunday, January 19. Following Dana H. will be the world premiere of Tuvalu or, The Saddest Song, by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Danya Taymor. All shows will be presented at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street).

ABOUT Vineyard Theatre

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years, the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.

The Vineyard's 2018-19 season included Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief, directed by Awoye Timpo, Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy," directed by Danya Taymor, and Mara Nelson-Greenberg's Do You Feel Anger?, directed by Margot Bordelon. Other notable premieres include David Cale's Harry Clarke (2018 Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel awards); Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's Indecent (two 2017 Tony Awards); two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive and Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Gloria; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's Avenue Q (Tony Award, Best Musical); Kander, Ebb, and Thompson's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill; Polly Pen's Goblin Market; Tarell Alvin McCraney's Wig Out!; Jenny Schwartz' God's Ear; Will Eno's Middletown; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; Colman Domingo's Dot; and many more.

The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Susan Stroman Directing Award provide residences to early-career artists, and our education programs serve over 700 NYC public high school students annually, culminating in REBEL VERSES in collaboration with Developing Artists. Works developed and premiered at our home in Union Square have gone on to be seen around the world, and The Vineyard is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel awards for artistic excellence.

Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.





