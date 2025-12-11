Cast Set For THE DINOSAURS at Playwrights Horizons

The cast will include Kathleen Chalfant, Elizabeth Marvel, April Matthis, Keilly McQuail, Mallory Portnoy, and Maria Elena Ramirez.
Casting has been announced for The Dinosaurs at Playwrights Horizons. The production was written by Jacob Perkins and directed by Les Waters. Performances will run February 4 - March 1, 2026 at the The Judith O. Rubin Theater.
The cast will include Kathleen Chalfant as Jolly/June, Elizabeth Marvel as Joan, April Matthis as Jane, Keilly McQuail as Rayna/Buddy, Mallory Portnoy as Janet, and Maria Elena Ramirez as Joane.
Every week at the same time, in the same place, a group of women share their stories of recovery. As weeks slip into years and decades spin into eternity, the women keep coming back amidst an ever-shifting, unfamiliar world. Jacob Perkins’ The Dinosaurs is a piercingly funny, loving ode to the infinite, innately human battle between holding on and letting go. An Unplugged production.
The creative team includes Dots (Scenic Design), Oana Botez (Costume Designer), Yuki Link (Lighting Designer), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Designer), and Jo Fernandez (Production Stage Manager).