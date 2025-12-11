Photos: DANCERS OVER 40 Honors Five Longtime Members 17th Annual Legacy Awards

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dancers Over 40 celebrated five performers at its 17th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner on December 8, 2025, an event that will continue the organization’s tradition of recognizing artists who have shaped the field. Check out photos of the event.

The celebration honored Carole Banninger, Diane Coupè, Andrew Jannetti, Diana Laurenson, and Jon Spano, and was held at LIPS Restaurant at 227 East 56th Street. Journalist Michael Musto served as host for the evening, which highlighted the honorees' contributions to both the organization and the broader dance community.

Several of the honored performers began their careers as far back as the Lyndon B. Johnson administration, appearing in productions ranging from Mame to A Chorus Line and 42nd Street, as well as numerous other dance and theatre companies. Dancers Over 40 emphasized its commitment to preserving the history, legacy, and lived experiences of performers whose work has informed generations of artists.

The organization also reiterated its long-standing support of charitable causes. Over the past seventeen years, Dancers Over 40 has raised more than $60,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS through the annual flea market. Its dance concerts have additionally supported the Anti-Violence Project, the Entertainment Community Fund, Project Achieve/NY Blood Center, and Columbia University’s HIV Vaccine Trials Unit. The current board of directors includes Sharon Wendrow, Loni Ackerman, Ken Bloom, Patrick McCarthy, Leni Anders, Lawrence Leritz, Sasha Spielvogel, and Eileen Casey, led by President John Sefakis.