DIRTY BOOKS Will Release $29 Rush Tickets

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bated Breath Theatre Company has announced a new $29 TodayTix digital rush policy for Dirty Books, now running through Sunday, January 18, 2026 at Bated Breath Theater (39 W 14th Street, #301).

How to Get Rush Tickets to Dirty Books

Beginning at 9 AM ET, $29 rush tickets for Dirty Books will be available for the same day’s performance via the TodayTix app. More tickets may open for purchase throughout the day. There is a limit of 2 tickets per person and subject to availability.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.dirtybooksplay.com. A new block of VIP tickets are also available, offering guests priority seating, a complimentary refreshment, and a custom piece of merchandise exclusive to the performance.

Written and directed by Lieberman, with previous works like Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec and Chasing Andy Warhol, Dirty Books is an immersive performance that plunges audiences into the heated battles over anti-obscenity laws and censorship in America. Inspired by the true stories of erotic fiction writers of the 1960's and using Supreme Court-inspired transcripts, Dirty Books reveals the ingenuity and resilience of artists who thrived in the shadows of America's anti-obscenity laws working in the soft-core adult publishing industry. Inside an intimate world of secret bookstores, banned novels, and underground desire, the audience collaborates with the company to compose an erotic story.

Dirty Books stars Sophia Carlin, Alexis Pratt, Melina Rabin, Sammy Rivas and Grayson Willenbacher with understudies Emily Cummings, Caroline DeFazio, and Camilo Zuqui.

Joining Lieberman, the production team includes Jacob P.S Lemmenes (technical director), Yung-Hung Sung (set and lighting design), Tojo Rasedoara (sound design), Stephanie Lopez (costume design), Lauren DeLeon (intimacy coordinator), Delaney Jordan (stage manager), Victoria Blas (assistant stage manager), with Table 7 (marketing and social media) and India Stachyra (marketing assistant).