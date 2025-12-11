Exclusive: Hear 'My Sister, Naomi' from CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL Original Cast Recording

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Center Stage Records will release the Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical original cast recording in streaming and digital formats on December 12, with a CD edition scheduled for January 23, 2026. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of the album with a new single, "My Sister, Naomi," Watch the video!

The musical, based on Dav Pilkey’s spin-off to the Dog Man series, was created by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander, whose previous collaboration includes Dog Man: The Musical. The premiere production was directed and choreographed by Marlo Hunter, and the album is produced by Brad Alexander and Michael Croiter. TheaterWorksUSA with Sayuri & Dav Pilkey and Michael Harrington serve as executive producers.

Pilkey said the musical captures the energy and spirit of his characters and noted that he hopes the project encourages young audiences to explore creativity, empathy, and imagination. He added that seeing the characters brought to life on stage “is an absolute joy,” and praised the musical’s ability to inspire families.

The album features performances by L.R. Davidson, Jeremy Fuentes, Michael Thomas Holmes, Jamie LaVerdiere, Brian Owen, Sonia Roman, Dan Rosales, Markia Nicole Smith, and Malynne Smith. A pre-save link and CD pre-order are available at orcd.co/catkid.

TheaterWorksUSA, founded in 1967, develops theater for young audiences and has produced more than 140 original plays and musicals. Alumni of the company include Robert Lopez, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Will Aronson, Jerry Zaks, Chuck Cooper, Henry Winkler, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mark Sonnenblick, and Miguel Cervantes. The organization is the recipient of multiple honors, including the Lucille Lortel Special Award and the Drama Desk Special Award.

Center Stage Records, founded by Van Dean, focuses on preserving Broadway, London, Off-Broadway, developmental musicals, and theater-related solo albums. Recent releases include the Broadway revival cast albums of Floyd Collins and Once Upon a Mattress, Lea Salonga’s Sounding Joy – The Holiday Album, Patti LuPone’s A Life in Notes, and the London recording of Alice Down the Rabbit Hole.