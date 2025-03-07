Video: Watch Andy Blankenbuehler Discuss NEVER ALONE For Works & Process

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andy Blankenbuehler shared a first look at his new work, Never Alone, which culminates Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Potash Hill and at Jacob’s Pillow's Pillow Lab. In this new video, Blankenbuehler discusses the piece, while also revealing an extensive preview of the production.

Set during World War II, Never Alone follows the story of a woman with an unmatched gift for breaking codes and a British naval officer aboard a submarine deep in the perils of the U-boat war in the North Atlantic. Their love affair begins in a basement dance hall in bomb-cratered London, where they dance away the horrors of war. Bound by the iron confines of wartime secrecy and desperately in love, they are destined to fight on distant ends of the same dangerous mission, and never know it.

Never Alone is a story about committing everything to fighting an enemy that cannot be seen. It is about the loneliness which can accompany that fight, but it is also an affirmation that where the heart is involved, we are truly not alone.

Comments