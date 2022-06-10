VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes on Broadway With HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO: WHO WE ARE Episode 2

The second episode of the Broadway Women's Alliance / YesAnd Productions series "Here's To The Ladies Who" is now available, just in time to celebrate some of the women who have made this season possible.

Watch below!

It takes a village to put on a show. In Episode 2 of "Here's To The Ladies Who," we hear some of the changemaker women who are integral to making theater happen discuss what they do, how they came to do it, and the important function their roles serve in the Broadway ecosystem.

"Here's To The Ladies Who" is produced by The Broadway Women's Alliance and YesAnd Productions. Episode 2 is directed by Heather Arnson and executive produced by Catherine Markowitz. Opening narration by Amber Gray