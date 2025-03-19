UNCLE VANYA Comes to NYC Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arachne Theater will present Uncle Vanya, After Chekhov: A New Adaptation written and directed by Emily Ann Banks. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Studio (312 W 36th Street) with performances on April 4th (9:25pm), April 10th (9:25pm), April 13th (6:15pm), and April 17th (7:55pm). Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 40 minutes.

In her second adaptation of the Chekhovian cannon, Emily Ann Banks' Uncle Vanya, After Chekhov: A New Adaptation examines the themes of unfulfilled potential and haunting what-if's that plague us. This production underscores the relentless passage of time and the realization of life's opportunities that are fleeting. So, what are you going to to do about it?

The cast will feature D'Asia Brunson, Rose Gonzales, Chris Godshall, Sarah Jack, Annie Kefalas, and Hunter Lustberg. The creative team includes Xenia Danylysyzn and Shea Madison.

Emily Ann Banks (Playwright, Director) is a multi-hyphenate artist that thrives to cultivate new and evocative theater with her inclusive community. She is a proud Co-Founder of A Very Good Theater Company, which set her primary adaptation of The Seagull at Theaterlab in September 2024 to great success. Insta: @emilyannbanks, www.emilyannbanks.com

Arachne Theater is a nonprofit producing theater putting forth classical stories that resonate with our audiences today. We create productions that, though familiar, are accessible, exciting, and foster a curiosity for classical works. We believe that taking an irreverent approach to text makes stories authentic to today, and that theatermakers and storytellers come from all walks of life.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

