TheatreC Presents An Online Concert Of CUBAMOR: The Musical

Join us for an online experience of sensuous rhythms and heart-throbbing songs as theatreC brings you a reunion concert of CUBAMOR. Written by James D. Sasser (Book and Lyrics) and Charles Vincent Burwell (Music and Lyrics), CUBAMOR adapts the award-winning film by Joshua Bee Alafia into a musical journey of love, dreams, ambition, and magic.

Set against the backdrop of traditional Afro-cuban culture and hip hop, the musical tells the contemporary love story of two Americans who fall in love with two Cubans, forcing them to navigate the cultural, political, and historical divide between the two nations. This exciting live-streamed concert presented on Monday, May 4th will feature the extraordinary vocal talents of some of the show's former cast members, including Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton), Andre Ward (Rock of Ages), Doreen Montalvo (Mrs. Doubtfire), Virginia Cavaliere (In the Heights US Tour), Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't too Proud) and Perry Young (In the Heights US Tour).

Leading the team as director is Carlos Armesto (theatreC's Producing Artistic Director), James Rushin as Music Director (Island Song), and Attilio Rigotti (theatreC's Associate Producer) as our video producer. "We had planned on presenting a full reunion concert at Joe's Pub on April 27, but because of the coronavirus precautions, we had to cancel the event. Luckily, we were able to bring together our cast and are delighted to share a preview of the real concert," says James D. Sasser. "The goal of the live-stream concert is to celebrate the amazing voices of the CUBAMOR family, and generate excitement around the real-life concert set for next season, as well as the upcoming production with theatreC in 2021," adds Charles Vincent Burwell. CUBAMOR's long and vibrant history includes a reading at Ars Nova, a presentation at the Festival of New Musicals (presented by the National Alliance of Musical Theatre), an official selection by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's New Works Festival, and a Beta Series Production at the Village Theatre in Seattle.

Burwell and Sasser were 2019 Jonathan Larson finalists, and have been Ars Nova Uncharted Artists in residence. Their musicals include CUBAMOR, and the rock musical Bottle Shock! (based on the hit cult wine movie). theatreC's production of CUBAMOR in 2021 will be the NY premiere of the piece.

theatreC presents CUBAMOR: A Digital Concert

Monday, May 4, 2020

7:30 PM

https://cubamor.eventbrite.com

Attendees will be sent a link on the day of the concert via an email from eventbrite.com

Admission: FREE





