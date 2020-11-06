TheaterWorksUSA Launches TWUSA.TV, Streaming Content for Young Audiences and Educator Resources

The first featured full-length production available online is the recently recorded-for-streaming reboot of the TWUSA original, We The People: America Rocks.

In a continued commitment to create innovative access to theater education and entertainment for young people, TheaterWorksUSA launches TWUSA.TV, a new streaming channel featuring three primary viewing opportunities to play, watch, and learn. Viewers are invited to play through exploring activities and tutorials based on theater FUNdamentals, watch professional productions from TWUSA and friends, and learn through streaming the enhanced curriculum.

Educators can access content on TWUSA.TV through various subscriptions at an accessible rate and use the enhanced curriculum in their classrooms to deepen the impact of online education on their students. Families and young artists can subscribe to view and play through the content as well, finding opportunities for enrichment and connection through the arts as they grow and develop their skills, interests, and overall connection to joyful, theater-based content. Interactive videos include learning favorite dances from Dog Man: The Musical, a Vocal Lesson with Broadway vocal coach Amanda Flynn, hands-on puppetry tutorials with AchesonWalsh - puppetry and kinetic creators for various shows on Broadway - Lincoln Center, and more. Additional content will be uploaded regularly and available for individual or classroom use with subscription.

The first featured full-length production available online is the recently recorded-for-streaming reboot of the TWUSA original, We The People: America Rocks, directed by Gordon Greenberg. Recent reviews of the free streaming included audience feedback: "Terrific production, great values, totally enjoyable and informative.," "It is 'Hamilton' for kids! I LOVED IT!," and "It fit right

in with what we've been doing in Social Studies! It was great to take a 'virtual field trip' students were engaged." Thanks, in part, to the New York State Council on the Arts' Regional Economic Development Council Initiative with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, all New York Schools are able to stream the recent production of We The People: America Rocks for free through the end of 2020.

"Our ultimate goal for TWUSA.TV is to be a central resource of theatrical content for young and family audiences from around the world. Built around full productions, original content, and curriculum enhancements, we are offering this solution to fellow TYA producers as our entire field tries to find a way through the challenges presented by COVID-19. One of the earliest examples of this will be a partnership with Nashville Children's Theatre and TWUSA's adaptation of Pete the Cat. NCT's full production will be accessible on TWUSA.TV for families and educators around the country beginning December 7," said Michael Harrington, TheaterWorksUSA's Executive Director.

TheaterWorksUSA's programs are made possible, in part, with funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council as well as an award from the National Endowment of the Arts.

TheaterWorksUSA thanks The Shubert Foundation, The Chanel Family Foundation and all of the institutional and individual donors for their support.

If you have questions or would like to know more, contact msuttles@twusa.org.

