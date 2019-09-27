TheaterWorksUSA Announces its 2019-20 Season

Creating exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences that are accessible to young and family audiences in diverse communities throughout North America, TheaterWorksUSA announces their 2019-20 season with productions on Broadway, throughout New York City, and 11 productions touring around the United States and Canada.

Commissioned, developed, and presented by TheaterWorksUSA, the acclaimed production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan, began its 16-week run at Broadway's Longacre Theatre (220 West 48 Street) Friday, September 20, 2019 and must close Jan 5, 2020. For tickets and more info, visit LightningThiefMusical.com.

TheaterWorksUSA has partnered with another leader in family entertainment, The New Victory Theater, opening their season with the world premiere of The Pout-Pout Fish (October 12, 2019 - October 20, 2019). The New Victory Theater is located at 209 West 42 Street, NYC. For tickets and more info, visit NewVictory.org.

Additionally, TheaterWorksUSA has partnered with the Tribeca Performing Arts Center and The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, furthering their commitment to a year-round presence in New York City.

Returning to the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, TheaterWorksUSA will present five productions as part of their family programming series:

Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories - November 30, 2019

Peter Pan - December 14, 2019

Pete the Cat - February 22, 2020

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends - March 14, 2020

Click, Clack, Moo - March 28, 2020

Tribeca Performing Arts Center is located at 199 Chambers St, NYC and performances will take place at 11 am. For tickets and more info, visit tribecapac.org.

TheaterWorksUSA will also partner with New York's Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, located at 18 Bleecker Street, NYC, to present two productions; the New York premiere of Warriors Don't Cry (Feb 1, 2020) and Charlotte's Web (May 9, 2020).

Created in collaboration with The Bushnell Performing Arts Center, Warriors Don't Cry is a stunning multimedia performance that powerfully dramatizes Melba Patillo Beals's memoir about the battle to integrate Little Rock's Central High and encourages social action.

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. TheaterWorksUSA has been a catalyst for the professional careers of countless writers, composers, and performers. This year, TheaterWorksUSA will mount 11 touring productions including:

Dog Man: The Musical

Fifth graders-and best buds-George and Harold decide to write a musical about Dog Man, the canine hero with the head of a dog and the body of a cop! Can he save the city and catch the world's most evil cat? Will the boys finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this hilarious new musical adventure! (Grades 1-5)

Dog Man: The Musical is written by Kevin Del Aguila (book and lyrics) and Brad Alexander (music), and is based on the Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey. The creative team includes direction & choreography by Jen Wineman, music direction by Matt Castle, orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler, set design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Emma Wilk.

The Pout-Pout Fish

Oh my blub! Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Ms. Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. (Grades Pre-K-2)

The Pout-Pout Fish is written by Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, and Fergus J Walsh, with Christopher Anselmo & Jared Corak also contributing the music and lyrics. It is based on the original book series by Deborah Diesen, author, and Dan Hanna, illustrator. Direction and staging is by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh and additional staging by Laura Brandel. Other members of the creative team include music director Jonathan Bauerfeld, orchestrator Conor Keelan, and lighting designer David Lander. Production design by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh of AchesonWalsh studios. (Grades Pre-K-2)

Warriors Don't Cry

What does a warrior look like? Can a young person change the world? Told through the lens of a contemporary young activist, this one-woman play dramatizes Melba Patillo Beals's searing memoir of the battle to integrate Little Rock's Central High. The multimedia production combines video projection, original music, spoken word, and poetry. (Grades 6 -12).

Warriors Don't Cry is co-conceived and written by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, co-conceived and directed by Tamilla Woodard and will include original music by Toshi Reagon. Developed through a partnership between TheaterWorksUSA and the Bushnell Performing Arts Center.

Peter Pan

This enchanting production encourages children to tap into their imagination. In the spirit of the original tale, six children transform the Darling family's nursery into Neverland, turning pillows into clouds, long-johns into shadows, and an ironing board into a ship's plank. (Grades Pre-K to 5)

Peter Pan, Or The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up, is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., NY; adapted by John Caird and Trevor Nunn from the original play by J. M. Barrie and originally developed for London's Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982. Direction by David Schechter and music direction by Jeffrey Lunden with set design by Beowulf Boritt and costume design by Anne-Marie Wright.

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends

Ms. Greer's classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers: Rosie Revere solves problems, Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture, and Ada Twist has endless curiosity. When their field trip goes awry, can these three save the day in this fun musical which spotlights STEM curriculum? (Grades K-4)

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends is written by Lauren Gunderson (book), Brian Lowdermilk (music), and Kait Kerrigan (lyrics) and based on the book series by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts. The original creative team includes direction by Peter Flynn, choreography by Marcos Santana, orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler, original music direction by Dan Garmon, set design by Anne Mundell, and costume design by Jenifer Caprio. Tour direction is by Dev Bondarin and tour choreography is by Keith Kuhl.

Pete The Cat

When Pete the Cat gets caught rocking out after bedtime, he moves in with the Biddle family to learn his manners-and boy, are they square! Luckily the groovy blue cat is there to get the whole family rocking, teaching them life is an adventure no matter where you wind up! (Grades Pre-K - 3)

Pete The Cat is written by Sarah Hammond (book and lyrics) and Will Aronson (music), based on the book series by Kimberly and James Dean. Original direction and choreography by Dan Knechtges, set design by Rob Odorisio, and costume design by Jennifer Caprio. Tour direction and choreography by Glenn Girón.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System

When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. (Grades 1-5)

The Magic School Bus: Lost In The Solar System is written by Marshall Pailet (book) and Matthew Lee Robinson (music & lyrics), based on the book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. The original creative team includes direction and choreography by Connor Gallagher, set design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Sarah Cubbage, and lighting design by David Lander. Tour direction and choreography by Paige Parkhill.

Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories

When Papa can't get his chicken to sleep, he must improvise a series of bedtime stories! The result is a musical revue of beloved contemporary children's books including Dragons Love Tacos, Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa, Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride, The Dot, and Interrupting Chicken. (Pre-K-3)

Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories' musical adaptations were written by Brendon and Janet Allard, Sam Salmond, Mark Sonnenblick and Ben Wexler, Marcus Stevens and Joe Kinosian, Marcus Stevens and Brian Lowdermilk, with original direction by Marcus Stevens, original choreography by Wendy Seyb, orchestrations by Mike Pettry, set design by Brian Dudkiewicz, costume design by Dustin Cross. Tour direction and choreography is by Steven Cardona.

We The People

With the U.S. presidential campaign in full swing, it's the perfect time to make learning about democracy fun and accessible, inspiring students to get involved and make a difference. Through rock, R&B, and hip-hop, this musical revue covers the three branches of government, the First Amendment, and more. (Grades 4-8)

We The People features a book by Joe Iconis and songs by Brad Alexander and Kevin Del Aguila; Eli Bolin and Sam Forman; Joe Iconis; Tommy Newman; Ryan Scott Oliver; Adam Overett; Erik Weiner, Mark Weiner, and Jordan Allen-Dutton. Based on a concept by Alex Timbers, the show was originally directed by Gordon Greenberg and choreographed by Michele Lynch. Orchestrations are by Greg Pliska, set design is by Adam Koch, and costume design is by Lora LaVon.

Click, Clack, Moo

No more milk and eggs... the cows and hens are on strike! Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Find out in a hilariously moo-ving musical about negotiation and compromise. (Grades K-4)

Click, Clack, Moo is written by Billy Aronson (book), Kevin Del Aguila (lyrics), and Brad Alexander (music); based on the book by Doreen Cronin with illustrations by Betsy Lewin. Original direction by John Rando and original choreography by Wendy Seyb. Orchestrations by Brad Alexander, set design by Beowulf Boritt, and costume design by Lora LaVon.

Charlotte's Web

A creative spin on a classic tale! This reimagined production features bluegrass music and a clever set design, telling the treasured story of selfless love and the true meaning of friendship. Join Charlotte, Wilbur, and their farm animal friends in this terrific tale of bravery and hopefulness. (Grades K-5)

Charlotte's Web is written by Joseph Robinette, based on the novel by E.B. White. Original direction and set design by Andrew Rasmussen, costume design by Tristan Raines, and original music composition and orchestrations by "Sheriff" Bob Saidenberg, Kat Minogue, Robert Abrahams, and Michael Donovan.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You