The Wooster Group's THE MOTHER Announces Two-Week Extension

The Wooster Group's new production of Bertolt Brecht's The Mother, directed by Elizabeth LeCompte, has been extended by two weeks. Performances will now run through November 20 at The Performing Garage (33 Wooster Street), with an official opening on October 26, 2021. The Mother marks the first time The Wooster Group has staged a work by Brecht.

After a year's delay due to the global pandemic, the piece premiered in June at Vienna's prestigious Wiener Festwochen , the festival's only theater piece from the United States. Brecht conceived of The Mother as a "learning play," intended to both entertain with its clear, plainspoken language and musical numbers, and to incite social change. Brecht addressed the play mainly to working class women. It tells a story of a poor, uneducated Russian mother's journey to revolutionary action. The play premiered in Berlin in 1932 and was the last of Brecht's plays to open in Germany before the Nazis seized power.

Amir ElSaffar The Group's modern American interpretation of The Mother evokes parallels between contemporary political unrest and the socialist revolutions that inspired Brecht's play. In embracing Brecht's ideas for his "learning plays," the Wooster Group takes a direct approach to the source text and incorporates new music by composer

The full company for The Mother includes Hai-Ting Chinn (vocal music director), Erin Mullin (stage manager), Michaela Murphy (assistant director & prop construction), Joseph Silovsky (set construction), David Glista (technical director at The Performing Garage), Bona Lee (production manager), and Cynthia Hedstrom (producer).

The Mother is supported by co-production funds from Wiener Festwochen and piece by piece productions.

Additional support is provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts; the National Endowment for the Arts; a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration; the Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation; Howard Gilman Foundation; Lucille Lortel Foundation; Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation; The Shubert Foundation; Harold & Mimi Steinberg Foundation; the Group's Directors Circle; and generous individual donors. A special thank you to Rita Ackermann and Hauser & Wirth.

Music by Amir ElSaffar is commissioned by The Wooster Group with funds from New York State Council on the Arts and New Music USA (made possible by annual program support and/or endowment gifts from Mary Flagler Cary Charitable Trust, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Helen F. Whitaker Fund, The Aaron Copland Fund for Music, Inc., Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Howard Gilman Foundation, Anonymous).

For more information visit: www.thewoostergroup.org