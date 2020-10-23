The Public Theater and PAAL Launch the PAAL International Digital Summit 2020

Speakers include Nicole Brewer, Roberta Pereira, Patricia McGregor, Porsche McGovern, Mary Hodges and more.

The Parent Artist Advocacy League is partnering with The Public Theater to launch the PAAL International Digital Summit 2020, the second annual convening from the partnership to date. Over 15 speakers, eight sessions, and four countries will provide case studies, examples, and guidance on developing caregiver support through sessions including Anti-Racism in Caregiving, Beyond the Binary: Inclusive Language in Caregiver Support, building caregiver supportive budgets, legal and sustainable childcare matinees, and more. Speakers include Nicole Brewer (Anti-Racist Theater: Conscientious Theatre Training), Roberta Pereira (The Playwrights Realm: Radical Parent Inclusion Project), Patricia McGregor (The Public Theater: Hamlet, The Roundabout Theater: Ugly Lies the Bone), Porsche McGovern (Who Designs and Directs in LORT Theaters), Mary Hodges (assistant director, Slave Play; board co-President, League of Professional Theatre Women), and more, with keynote speaker to be announced. Registration is now open at www.paaltheatre.com/summit

The PAAL International Summit 2020 Mission:

Center Justice | Take Action | Find Hope

An organization cannot be anti-racist or inclusive without caregiver support.

CENTER JUSTICE

An organization right now has all the tools and resources necessary to make change.

TAKE ACTION

An organization can focus on rebuilding with caregiver support as integral to its mission.

FIND HOPE.

Expanding on last year's inaugural summit, this year's event will feature classes and workshops from industry changemakers throughout the U.S. and the world who are breaking ground in finding new ways to support parent artists in every aspect of the performing arts industry. The OPENING SESSION will take place on Wednesday, October 28 at 2:30-5:30 PM EST. Sessions will continue each week through December 4, 2020. Visit the PAAL Summit page for a full schedule and updates.

The unique training opportunity will offer one to two weekly sessions over the course of five weeks from October to December, with individual paths available for every ticket holder. Each interactive session will include digital resources for engagement with the topic at hand. At the end of the event, participants will leave with the knowledge and tools they need to put the ideas discussed into practice at their home institutions.

PAAL is providing an industry-wide support code for any organization significantly impacted by COVID in order to create access to attend. Additional financial support is available for BIPOC-led organizations. Institutions that can afford the full ticket are invited to purchase at full cost to support scholarships for institutions in need. Individuals without an institution who would benefit from this training can apply for scholarship by contacting PAAL at admin@paaltheatre.com. Each ticket purchased includes admission for up to two representatives from each organization and includes a year-long PAAL membership that will provide continued access to all session recordings. The artistic components will feature portions of finalists' work from PAAL and Blackboard Plays' upcoming Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival.

