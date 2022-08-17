Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Joyce Theater Announces Danni Gee As New Director Of Programming

Next month, The Joyce continues its legacy of dance with its Fall '22/Winter '23 season, opening September 20-25 with the North American premiere of Burn.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome Danni Gee as the organization's new Director of Programming, effective September 12, 2022. A former principal dancer with the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater who started her career with Philadanco -- ThePhiladelphia Dance Company, Ms. Gee brings over 30 years of experience in the arts to The Joyce, including over a dozen seasons as Dance Curator for City Park's Foundation's SummerStage. Her work has afforded her the opportunity to work closely with emerging artists and world premiere pieces, as well as companies familiar to audiences at The Joyce, including Martha Graham Dance Company, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and Limón Dance Company.

"Danni brings an incredibly well-rounded, worldly perspective to this ever-demanding position," Linda Shelton said. "Her lifelong commitment to dance, in combination with her experience in music, family programming, and arts education, is a perfect springboard for her to continue The Joyce's decades-long commitment to presenting the best of American and international dance to New York audiences. We look forward to welcoming Danni and the talented companies she attracts to our storied Chelsea home."

Danni Gee said today, "As a dancer, it was a profoundly fulfilling journey performing with such legendary companies as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and with some of the world's best music artists. Since becoming a presenter, I have thrived on bringing the arts to a wide array of communities. And now, it is an incredible full-circle moment returning to the renowned Joyce Theater as its Director of Programming, having danced on that stage in 1990 with Philadanco - even appearing on the marquee poster for that engagement. This is the cherry on top of a tremendously delicious cake. I am excited about and look forward to working with Linda Shelton and the entire Joyce family as we look to share our love of dance with as many people as we can."

Next month, The Joyce continues its legacy of dance with its Fall '22/Winter '23 season, opening September 20-25 with the North American premiere of Burn, starring Alan Cumming in his Joyce Theater debut. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.




More Hot Stories For You


The Del Shores Foundation Presents First Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival Next MonthThe Del Shores Foundation Presents First Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival Next Month
August 17, 2022

The Del Shores Foundation presents its first weekend-long Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival September 9-11, 2022 at the Trinity River Arts Center in Dallas. The festival will feature live stage readings of all three winning scripts from the first Del Shores Foundation Writers Search along with panels featuring industry experts in theatre and film focused specifically on writing.
Stag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This MonthStag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This Month
August 16, 2022

Stag & Lion will present Oscar Wilde's SALOME at the Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) from August 25th through September 4th. Starring Kara Gordon as Salome and Nicholas de Phares as John the Baptist, the piece is a rarely performed tale of lust and obsession.
Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney to Star in New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY at Irish Repertory TheatreReed Birney and Ephraim Birney to Star in New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY at Irish Repertory Theatre
August 16, 2022

Starring real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey will begin previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre on October 12, 2022, and is set to open on October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022.
Robert Peterpaul Spoofs COMPANY for Art of Kindness Podcast 50th EpisodeRobert Peterpaul Spoofs COMPANY for Art of Kindness Podcast 50th Episode
August 16, 2022

Robert Peterpaul marked a milestone 50th episode for the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul in a show-stopping way. The actor stepped into the shoes of Katrina Lenk to spoof the Company Broadway revival's iconic poster. Listen to the 50th episode here!
Keen Company Announces 22-23 Season Featuring First NY Revival of Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY & MoreKeen Company Announces 22-23 Season Featuring First NY Revival of Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY & More
August 16, 2022

Keen Company has announced details for its upcoming 2022-2023 season. Anchored by two must-see revivals, not produced in New York since their premieres, Keen’s 23rd season, featuring two of America’s greatest writers, explores how individuals move forward after life-altering change.