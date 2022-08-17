The Joyce Theater Announces Danni Gee As New Director Of Programming

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome Danni Gee as the organization's new Director of Programming, effective September 12, 2022. A former principal dancer with the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater who started her career with Philadanco -- ThePhiladelphia Dance Company, Ms. Gee brings over 30 years of experience in the arts to The Joyce, including over a dozen seasons as Dance Curator for City Park's Foundation's SummerStage. Her work has afforded her the opportunity to work closely with emerging artists and world premiere pieces, as well as companies familiar to audiences at The Joyce, including Martha Graham Dance Company, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and Limón Dance Company.

"Danni brings an incredibly well-rounded, worldly perspective to this ever-demanding position," Linda Shelton said. "Her lifelong commitment to dance, in combination with her experience in music, family programming, and arts education, is a perfect springboard for her to continue The Joyce's decades-long commitment to presenting the best of American and international dance to New York audiences. We look forward to welcoming Danni and the talented companies she attracts to our storied Chelsea home."

Danni Gee said today, "As a dancer, it was a profoundly fulfilling journey performing with such legendary companies as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and with some of the world's best music artists. Since becoming a presenter, I have thrived on bringing the arts to a wide array of communities. And now, it is an incredible full-circle moment returning to the renowned Joyce Theater as its Director of Programming, having danced on that stage in 1990 with Philadanco - even appearing on the marquee poster for that engagement. This is the cherry on top of a tremendously delicious cake. I am excited about and look forward to working with Linda Shelton and the entire Joyce family as we look to share our love of dance with as many people as we can."

Next month, The Joyce continues its legacy of dance with its Fall '22/Winter '23 season, opening September 20-25 with the North American premiere of Burn, starring Alan Cumming in his Joyce Theater debut. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.