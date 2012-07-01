The Barrow Group Extends Scott Organ's DIVERSION Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Barrow Group has extended the New York premiere of Diversion, a new play by Scott Organ, through December 21, 2025. Directed by Seth Barrish, Diversion centers on a team of ICU nurses and is set against the backdrop of the opioid crisis. Performances of this strictly limited engagement, which is set to open on Thursday, December 4, take place at the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center.

The ensemble cast for Diversion includes Tricia Alexandro; Thaïs Bass-Moore; Colleen Clinton; West Duchovny, in her Off-Broadway debut; DeAnna Lenhart; and Connor Wilson.

When the integrity of a team of ICU nurses is called into question, unity is threatened and morals are put to the test. Diversion is a tense, funny, and deeply human story of compassion under pressure.

Playwright Scott Organ remarked, “I come from a family of nurses, so I’ve seen the strength, humor, and humanity it takes to do that work. Diversion grew from a desire to honor that spirit and confront how the opioid crisis tests it - inside hospitals, communities, and the lives of the people trying their best to help.”

The creative team for Diversion includes Edward T. Morris (scenic design), Solomon Weisbard (lighting design), Gina Ruiz (costume design); Geoff Grimwood (sound design), Samantha Tutasi (prop design), Christina Reale (production stage manager), Annie Beller (assistant stage manager), and Christine Cirker (line producer).

Thirty-two performances of Diversion will now take place through December 21, 2025, at the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center, located at 520 8th Ave, 9th FL in Manhattan.

The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. General admission tickets are $35 ($20 for students) during previews, November 20 – December 3, and $49 ($25 for students) after December 4, 2025. The anticipated running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.