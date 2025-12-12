DIVERSION By Scott Organ Extends for a Final Time at The Barrow Group

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Barrow Group will present a final extension of Diversion by Scott Organ through January 11, 2026. Directed by Seth Barrish, Diversion centers on a team of ICU nurses and is set against the backdrop of the opioid crisis. Performances of this new play, which opened on December 4, take place at the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center

The ensemble cast for Diversion includes Tricia Alexandro; Thaïs Bass-Moore; Colleen Clinton; West Duchovny, in her Off-Broadway debut; DeAnna Lenhart; and Connor Wilson.

When the integrity of a team of ICU nurses is called into question, unity is threatened and morals are put to the test. Diversion is a tense, funny, and deeply human story of compassion under pressure.

The creative team for Diversion includes Edward T. Morris (scenic design), Solomon Weisbard (lighting design), Gina Ruiz (costume design); Geoff Grimwood (sound design), Samantha Tutasi (prop design), Christina Reale (production stage manager), Annie Beller (assistant stage manager), and Christine Cirker (line producer).

The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. The production will pause performances on December 21 and return on December 29. General admission tickets are $49 ($25 for students). The running time is 95 minutes, which includes one intermission.