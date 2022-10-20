TRU To Hold Community Gathering Via Zoom - From Self-Producing To Getting Produced: The Unique Journey Of STRANGER SINGS!

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 10/21 - From Self-Producing to Getting Produced: The Unique Journey of Stranger Sings! In the room: Nick Flatto, director; Jonathan Hogue, writer; Tony Award winners Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, producers (previous credits: Moulin Rouge!, Angels in America, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Funny Girl, Disaster! The Musical; Significant Other). We met writer Jonathan Hogue last year when his parody musical was the first new musical to open after shutdown. Since then the show has won seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', and picked up a pair of Broadway producers to guide the show forward. How did Sue and Larry find their way to Hawkins, Indiana? How has the show developed and changed, and how have the originating artists adapted to the dynamic of having actual producers on board? What is the division of responsibility, now and going forward? Who negotiated the current off-Broadway production, as well as future productions in the UK and Australia? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/stranger-sings/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 10/28 - More Than Child's Play: TYA As an Educational and Cultural Tool. In the room: Khalia Davis (she/her), a multidisciplinary artist recently named Artistic Director of Bay Area Children's Theatre; and Mara McEwin (she/her), Artistic Director, Co-Founder of Treehouse Shakers, as well as a writer and director. A passionate discussion about why Theater for Young Audiences is important, how it supports healthy growth and development of young audiences and shapes future generations of theater-goers. Mara and Khalia will share their thoughts about attracting and serving the youth market. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/childs-play/.

Friday 11/4 - Business, Not As Usual: New Ways of Looking at Your Career. In the room: Emileena Pedigo, CEO and Founder of The Show Goes On, building supportive environments to develop, incubate, showcase and launch creative expression using #AnotherWay; and Michael Roderick, founder and CEO of Small Pond Enterprises, a consulting company and educational resource for solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs who want to accelerate the success of their business, with an emphasis on your Referable Brand. Meet two valued TRU alums who found their own paths to success by helping others find theirs. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/business-not-as-usual/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources