THREAT TO DEMOCRACY Multidisciplinary Dance Event is Coming to Dixon Place

Dixon Place & Creative Performances will present ‘Threat to Democracy’, a multidisciplinary dance event.

This multidisciplinary collaborative dance performance will unite spoken-word artists and dance choreographers to confront the urgent challenges facing democracy in the United States, today. Through raw, evocative movement and powerful spoken narratives, this showcase will examine issues like voter rights, misinformation, disinformation, systemic inequalities, and the fragility of democratic ideals. In a time when civil liberties and collective voices are increasingly under threat, ‘Threat to Democracy’ will serve as a reflection of resilience, sparking dialogue and inspiring hope for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Ten choreographers collaborating with ten literary artists, will each present dance works between 5 and 7 minutes. Featured literary works include poetry, prose and monologues. Featured dance choreographers practice contemporary, modern, jazz and south Asian dance styles.

Performances will take place at Dixon Place Theater on June 1, Sunday at 4 p.m. AND 7 p.m.

Featuring Collaborators:

Choreographers: Billy Blanken, Brookti Berne, Joyce King, Kierstyn Edore, Maia Sage, Nancy Brier, Shachi Phene, Stephanie Steme, Taylor Gordon, and Willow Green.

Literary Artists: Alexa Wilson, Janet Restino, JRose, Leann Gioia, Margaret Mighty Oak Brackey, Marina Otchuda Say Gynt, Michele Herman, Niusha Karkehabadi, Perry Brass, and Stephanie Steme.

