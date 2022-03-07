THIS SPACE BETWEEN US World Premiere Opens This Week

Keen Company's World Premiere of the new comedy This Space Between Us by Peter Gil-Sheridan (The Rafa Play), directed by Keen Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein, will open on Wednesday March 9th. Performances will continue through April 2nd at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues.

Featured in the cast will be Glynis Bell (Broadway: The Ferryman; Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Perestroika; A Doll's House, Part 2; Thérèse Raquin, The Winslow Boy, Harvey - Roundabout; Amadeus; My Fair Lady); Alex Chester (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Madison Square Garden, Pantages Theatre, Wang Theatre); Joyce Cohen (Women Without Men, John Ferguson - Mint Theater); Ryan Garbayo (The Government Inspector, The School for Scandal, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, Loot - Red Bull Theater); Tommy Heleringer (Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time - Invisible Dog, O, Earth - The Foundry Theatre); and Anthony Ruiz (Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row).

This Space Between Us is a new comedy about trying to change the world while admitting home could use a little change too. Nobody understands why Jamie wants to leave his cushy law office to work for a non-profit. His boyfriend is concerned, his best friend is confused, and his conservative Cuban-American family are sure they know what's best. As Jamie announces his plans to serve those less fortunate, one shocking afternoon at the racetrack sparks unexpected and irreversible consequences for them all. This intergenerational comedy follows a raucous attempt to reach for something more without leaving the people you love behind.

Peter Gil-Sheridan is a Latinx playwright and was a founding member of The Pool, a pop-up theatre company formed with Lynn Rosen and Susan Bernfield that produced his play The Rafa Play in rep with Rosen's and Bernfield's work at the Flea Theatre in NYC. This Space Between Us was originally written at the Theatre Mine in Silverton, Colorado and subsequently developed by The New Harmony Project and Page73 Productions. His play Cockfight was originally written at Soho Rep's Writer/Director Lab and was further developed by PlayPenn in Philadelphia. His play Ritu Comes Home, originally commissioned by InterAct in Philadelphia as part of their 20/20 Commission program, had its world premiere there in 2015. It will be recorded for a podcast by The Parsnip Ship in their 2022-2023 Season. Other plays include Courtney and Caroline, a piece written and performed in Farmington, NM with Navajo and non-Navajo community members about religious and cultural traditions in the area; What May Fall, commissioned by the Guthrie and performed there. Topsy Turvy Mouse was produced by the Cherry Lane and Borderlands Theatre in Tucson and was the winner of The Smith Prize awarded by the National New Play Network (NNPN) for outstanding political work. Other work developed by the Lark's Playground, New York Theatre Workshop, NJRep, and Queens Theatre in the Park. Residencies include the P73 Residency and membership in I73, Page 73's weekly writing group, The Jerome Fellowship in Minneapolis, The Sundance Institute, The Millay Colony, The Ucross Foundation, and The Tofte Lake Residency. He's performed his solo piece People Tell Me Things at several venues across the U.S. including Ars Nova's ANTFest, Identity, Inc. in Farmington, NM, at Ucross in Wyoming and on Martha's Vineyard. Peter is a Professor of Playwriting at Vassar College. MFA: Iowa, BA: Fordham.

Tickets, from $60, are available online at Theatre Row Box Office. Premium seats are also available at $85. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 212/714-2442, ext. 45 (Monday - Friday 12pm - 5pm), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office Box Office two hours prior to curtain. Additional service fees will apply for online or phone orders.

Theatre Row is a fully accessible venue: all bathrooms are accessible; there are elevators to all floors; the bar and lounge are accessible; assisted listening devices are available.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the venue. All patrons must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to their performance date. Masks must be worn inside the building at all times. For more information, read Keen Company and Theatre Row's full COVID protocols here.

Keen Company creates theater that provokes identification, reflection, and emotional connection. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, we tell wholehearted stories about people striving to do their best and the decisive moments that change us. Keen has been honored with eleven Drama Desk nominations, two Drama Desk Awards, two Drama League nominations, and two Obie Awards. Keen also fosters mid-career playwrights through our Keen Playwrights Lab and mentors students from all five boroughs of NYC though our Keen Teens education program. In everything we do, Keen Company thrives through our welcoming ethos and community commitments.

For more information about This Space Between Us and all of Keen's programs visit KeenCompany.org.