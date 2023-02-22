THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY World Premiere Extended Through Early April

Due to demand, The New Group has announced a two-week extension for the world premiere production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw, adapted from Chekhov, with David Cale, Ato Essandoh, Patrick Foley, Hari Nef, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, Bill Sage, Aleyse Shannon, Amy Stiller and Nat Wolff, directed by Scott Elliott. Previews began February 7 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 28. A strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement, originally slated through March 26, is now playing through April 9 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Tickets start at $39 for performances through March 5, at $69 for performances March 7 through March 26, and $79 for performances March 28 through April 9. Tickets, and the complete performance schedule including Post Show Talkback information and "mask required performances" are available online.

A group of New York theater people retreat to a house in the Hudson Valley hoping to get away from it all. Except they can't seem to escape the ambitions, rivalries and fragile egos that follow them everywhere. Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for the hypocrisy, self-absorption and emotional volatility of ambitious artists is given fresh, fun emphasis in The Seagull/Woodstock, NY as Thomas Bradshaw returns to The New Group with his contemporary reworking of this tragicomic classic. This world premiere reunites playwright Thomas Bradshaw and director Scott Elliott, who previously collaborated at The New Group on Bradshaw's plays Intimacy and Burning.

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY features David Cale (Lillian, The New Group's Mouth to Mouth), Ato Essandoh (Jason Bourne, Django Unchained), Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk, Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Hari Nef (The New Group's "Daddy", Transparent), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, The New Group's Happy Talk), Parker Posey (The Staircase, Waiting for Guffman, The New Group's Hurlyburly), Bill Sage (The New Group's Aunt Dan and Lemon, Precious), Aleyse Shannon (Beauty, Black Christmas), Amy Stiller (The King of Queens, Down the Garden Path) and Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Group's Buried Child).

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Cha See, Sound Design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen. Fight and Intimacy Direction by UnkleDave's Fight House. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.

The New Group was most recently represented Off-Broadway by Will Arbery's Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, directed by Danya Taymor. The company's season will conclude with Bernarda's Daughters, by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider, a co-production with National Black Theater (starts April 2023). The season will also feature the world premiere from The New Group Off Stage of Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity, a new film written and performed by John Epperson and directed by Chloë Sevigny.

Thomas Bradshaw's plays include Intimacy and Burning (The New Group), Mary and Carlyle (Goodman), Southern Promises, Fulfillment, Job, and Dawn (Flea Theater), The Bereaved (Crowded Fire, Partial Comfort, and the State Theater of Bielefeld in Germany), Thomas and Sally(Marin Theater Company), Prophet, Purity, Southern Promises (P.S. 122) and Lecture on the Blues (Whitney Museum). He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, the PEN/Laura Pels Theater Award, the Prince Prize, a Foundation for Contemporary Arts award, a Doris Duke Implementation Grant and a Special Citation of Excellence from The Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. He recently served as a Consulting Producer on the Emmy and Peabody award winning mini-series When They See Us. He has had development deals with HBO/HARPO and FX/PLAN B, among others. His work is published by TCG, Samuel French and Dramatic Publishing. Mr. Bradshaw is a Professor in the MFA in Writing for the Screen and Stage program at Northwestern University.

The Pershing Square Signature Center is the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Cafe + Bar, open to the public from noon-midnight Tuesdays -Sundays. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rentals.

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Founding Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theatre. The organization's New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group Off Stage celebrates work at the intersection of art, multimedia and social engagement by showcasing some of today's most compelling storytellers through web series, films, audio plays and more. The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs from teen acting ensembles to college access programs, and a college-level acting studio in collaboration with Long Island University-Brooklyn. Last season, The New Group Off Stage premiered the digital series i need space created by Donja R. Love and two audio plays with Audible Originals: The Fever and Bernarda's Daughters. On stage the company was represented by The Fever by Wallace Shawn featuring Lili Taylor and the world premiere of the new musical Black No More by John Ridley and Tariq Trotter. Both productions were directed by Scott Elliott. www.thenewgroup.org