59E59 Theaters Partners With Local Bookstores to Celebrate New York’s Literary Heritage

59E59 Theaters announced its collaboration with three iconic bookstores as part of an initiative to build relationships with local businesses. This partnership comes in connection with their upcoming production of The Bookstore, a love letter to small bookstores and the bibliophiles who make them a home.

Two of New York’s oldest independent booksellers, Argosy Book Store and The Drama Book Shop, will join McNally Jackson Books (Rockefeller Center) in distributing branded bookmarks with every book purchase, bridging together their respective audiences.

The partnership comes as 59E59 Theaters premieres Michael Walek’s The Bookstore (January 10 – February 15, 2026), a show produced by New Jersey Repertory Company and directed by William Carden about an indie bookstore owner trying to survive in New York City. Along with her found family of coworkers who unite over their passion for literature, they turn the pages of their lives and learn to navigate the plot twists that are thrown their way.

“These bookstores and 59E59 Theaters celebrate the power of storytelling in the heart of New York City – one on the page, the other on the stage,” said Val Day, Artistic Director at 59E59 Theaters. “In our technology-driven world, the literary and performing arts remain essential to how we connect and share our humanity. We’re grateful for this partnership that highlights the enduring importance of literature, and we look forward to welcoming audiences in to see it come to life in The Bookstore.”

“This collaboration is what makes New York so special – a place where bookstores, theaters and the people who frequent them can unite at a time when brick and mortar stores and the performing arts need their patrons the most,” said Brian Beirne, Managing Director at 59E59 Theaters. “We are thrilled to be working with these beloved local shops that have been inspiring readers for generations.”

This shines a light on the shared neighborhood spirit and mutual appreciation for the arts, an invitation to discover new stories beyond the page.

Founded in 1925, Argosy Book Store has been a staple for rare book lovers in New York City– just steps away from 59E59 Theaters. Now in its third generation of family ownership, Argosy specializes in Americana, modern first editions, autographs, art, photography, and antique maps and prints.

Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent book store in 1923 and since that time has been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. Over the past 100 years, the Drama Book Shop has secured its reputation as the city’s best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.

McNally Jackson Books was founded in 2004 by Sarah McNally. McNally has used a combination of traditional insight with cutting-edge literary practices and figured out a way for booksellers to succeed in a time when print has gone through seismic changes with online retailers.