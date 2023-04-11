Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE HOUSE GUEST Comes to the Dramatists Guild Foundation

The reading is on Wednesday April 12, 2023 from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 11, 2023  

What happens when a famous musician decides to move in, at least temporarily, with a low-key suburban family? He wants anonymity. They are enthralled with celebrity.

The pairing turns into the basis for an entertaining new comedy with a lot of twists and turns and laughter along the way.

The House Guest, a comedy by Claude Solnik, is being presented as a play reading Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Dramatists Guild Foundation, in their Music Hall, Suite 2401, 24th Floor, 520 Eighth Avenue, in Manhattan. The event is free, but with reservations required. To reserve a seat, contact claudesolnik@gmail.com

William Lane, Dana Segal, Chloe Keil, Cooper Keil, Calvin Zanetti, Chaz McCormack and Omar Shaukut bring this story and the laughter to life.

"What happens when one of the nation's most popular musicians moves into your home?" Solnik asked. "In this case, it's the setting for a comedy with fun characters and a fun plot."

The play starts with a suburban family looking for a way to raise money for a charity. They decide to auction off an autograph, only to end up with a fake autograph of a rap star. When the rap star finds out about it, he shows up.

"But instead of becoming furious, he sees the family as offering tranquility - and decides to move in," Solnik said. "What follows is a romp as a rap star disappears from the scene, leading to a search."

A reporter is on the rap star's trail, trying to break the story about his whereabouts. This hide and seek involves hiding in bee keeper suits, discovering Zen and even taking on a new name.

The House Guest is a fun new comedy that's exactly what the doctor (or Dr. Dre) ordered.

The House Guest is the latest work by the author of The Unamerican, Fun and Games, Grace is Good, Pandemonium and many more.

This one-night presentation is a great way to see the show up close with a great cast in a great venue at the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Don't miss this chance to be a guest in a house where comedy is very much at home.

The House Guest, a play reading, Wed. April 12, 2023 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Dramatists Guild Foundation, Music Hall, Suite 2401, 24th Floor, 520 Eighth Avenue New York, New York. Free but reservations required. Reservations at claudesolnik@gmail.com.



