THE DOG IS ALIVE AT THE START OF THE PLAY is Coming to Dixon Place

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a new play by Anooj Bhandari, The Dog is Alive at the Start of the Play explores, through puppetry, dance and experimental performance, an immigrant family in the suburbs, coping with the impending loss of their dog in the middle of a perceived apocalypse which breaks the spiritual and physical realms apart, and teaches Ruhi, our protagonist, how to transcend despite (or even because of) the ever-shifting world around us.

Exploring themes of family, loss, queer love and new beginnings, The Dog is Alive at the Start of the Play is as tender as it is hopeful.

For one night only, at Dixon Place for HOTFest. Tuesday July 8th, 7:30pm. Run time 100 minutes, with a ten minute intermission.

The cast features Anahita Monfared as Ruhi, Abrar Haque as Father, Avanthika Srinivasan as Mother, Leland Fowler as Radio, Carter as Shimere, Rachel Jihye Yan as The Frequency, and MJ Farrell as Moon the Dog.

The creative team includes Anooj Bhandari serves as Writer, Director, and Producer; Metika Begleiter is the Stage Manager; and Alessandra Cronin is the Production Designer.

Comments

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...