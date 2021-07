Repertorio Español to Reopen October 6 With LA BREVE Y MARAVILLOSA VIDA DE OSCAR WAO

Repertorio Español has announced the dates for their official reopening. Performances start on the 6th of October.

LA BREVE Y MARAVILLOSA VIDA DE OSCAR WAO

(The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao)

Based on Junot Díaz's novel.

Adapted & Directed by Marco Antonio Rodríguez

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

DATES:

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 7:00 PM

Friday, October 8, 2021 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 9, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 10, 2021 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 16, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 17, 2021 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 23, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 24, 2021 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 30, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 31, 2021 3:00 PM

Friday, November 12, 2021 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 13, 2021 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 27, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 28, 2021 3:00 PM

Saturday, December 4, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 5, 2021 3:00 PM

Saturday, December 11, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 12, 2021 3:00 PM

FILOMENA MARTURANO: UN MATRIMONIO A LA CARIBEÑA

(Marriage Caribbean Style)

Directed by Leyma López

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

DATES:



Friday, November 5, 2021 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 6, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 7, 2021 3:00 PM

Saturday, November 13, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 14, 2021 3:00 PM

Saturday, November 20, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 21, 2021 3:00 PM

Friday, December 3, 2021 8:00 PM

Friday, December 10, 2021 8:00 PM

LA GRINGA

By Carmen Rivera

Directed by René Buch

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

DATES:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 11:00 AM

Thursday, November 4, 2021 11:00 AM

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 11:00 AM

Thursday, December 2, 2021 11:00 AM

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 11:00 AM

FEDERICO GARCÍA LORCA'S

LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA

(The House of Bernarda Alba)

Directed by René Buch

Performed in Spanish with English translation.

DATES:



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 11:00 AM

Thursday, November 11, 2021 11:00 AM

EL QUIJOTE

Adapted by Santiago García

Directed by Jorge Alí Triana

Performed in Spanish with English translation.

DATES:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 11:00 AM

Thursday, November 18, 2021 11:00 AM

EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS

BASED ON JULIA ÁLVAREZ'S NOVEL

(In the Time of the Butterflies)

By Caridad Svich

Directed by José Zayas

Performed in Spanish with English translation.

DATES:



Friday, November 19, 2021 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 20, 2021 3:00 PM

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 11:00 AM

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 11:00 AM

SAULO GARCÍA'S

QUINCEAÑERA

Directed by Valentín Álvarez Campos

Performed in Spanish only. No English translation available.

DATES:

Friday, December 17, 2021 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 18, 2021 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 19, 2021 3:00 PM

Sunday, December 26, 2021 3:00 PM

Sunday, December 26, 2021 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 2, 2022 3:00 PM

Sunday, January 2, 2022 7:00 PM

Friday, January 7, 2022 8:00 PM

Saturday, January 8, 2022 8:00 PM

Sunday, January 9, 2022 3:00 PM

TICKETS AND GENERAL INFORMATION:



By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6, N or R to 27th Street)