Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER

A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon officially opened last night.  Performances are scheduled through July 16, 2023.

Check out photos from opening night below! 

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

The cast features Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Zach RandKatey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson Stewart, Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom) and Wayne Wilson. Understudies are Jarred BedgoodArmando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege and Sarita Amani Nash.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari (costume design), Sean Hagerty(sound design), Brendan McCann (props design) and Timothy Ellis Riley(fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead (Producer) and Rachel Klein (Director and Choreographer)

The Gospel According To Heather
Donna Trinkoff (Amas Musical Theatre Artistic Producer), Jim Kierstead and Rachel Klein

The Gospel According To Heather
Donna Trinkoff, Jim Kierstead, Rachel Klein and Paul Gordon (Book, Lyrics, Music)

The Gospel According To Heather
Harris Klein, Rachel Klein and Sean Gill

The Gospel According To Heather
Brendan McCann (Properties Design)

The Gospel According To Heather
Brendan McCann

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead, Brendan McCann and Rachel Klein

The Gospel According To Heather
Saawan Tiwari (Costume Design)

The Gospel According To Heather
Saawan Tiwari

The Gospel According To Heather
Sara Miyamota (Assistant Costume Design) and Saawan Tiwari

The Gospel According To Heather
Armando Gutierrez

The Gospel According To Heather
Sean Hagerty (Sound Design)

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead and Donna Trinkoff

The Gospel According To Heather
Rachel Klein, Sean Hagerty, Mike Lunoe and Sean Gill

The Gospel According To Heather
Jack Hachtman and Dante Alejo

The Gospel According To Heather
Brendan McCann and Jamie Roderick

The Gospel According To Heather
Tatiana Montes (Assistant Director), Irvin Mason Jr. (Assistant Director) and Rachel Klein

The Gospel According To Heather
Paul Gordon and Stephanie Gordon

The Gospel According To Heather
Mark William and Matt Zwyer

The Gospel According To Heather
Mark William

The Gospel According To Heather
Linda Karn and Jim Kierstead

The Gospel According To Heather
Talan Woods, Jarred Bedgood and Aja Dowling

The Gospel According To Heather
David Bryant (Producer), Linda Karn, Jim Kierstead and Donna Trinkoff

The Gospel According To Heather
Georgia Kate Haege

The Gospel According To Heather
Georgia Kate Haege

The Gospel According To Heather
Georgia Kate Haege and Irvin Mason Jr.

The Gospel According To Heather
Irvin Mason Jr.

The Gospel According To Heather
Rachel Karn, Linda Karn, Anita Casalina and Eric Karn

The Gospel According To Heather
Rachel Karn, Linda Karn and Eric Karn

The Gospel According To Heather
Tatiana Montes and Paul Gordon

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead and Paul Gordon

The Gospel According To Heather
Linda Karn, Jim Kierstead, Paul Gordon and Rachel Klein

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead, Richard Hillman and Rachel Klein

 



