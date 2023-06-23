Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER

A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.
The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon officially opened last night. Performances are scheduled through July 16, 2023.
Check out photos from opening night below!
In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.
The cast features Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Zach Rand, Katey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson Stewart, Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom) and Wayne Wilson. Understudies are Jarred Bedgood, Armando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege and Sarita Amani Nash.
The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari (costume design), Sean Hagerty(sound design), Brendan McCann (props design) and Timothy Ellis Riley(fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.
