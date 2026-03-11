FOREVER NOON: A Twilight Saga Musical Parody Cast Announced for NYC Shows

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The team behind Forever Noon: A Twilight Saga Musical Parody has announced casting for two staged readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan on Saturday, April 4 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

The cast features Imani Russell (How to Dance in Ohio, Trophy Boys) as Bella and Cody Garcia (Peter Pan Nat'l Tour) as Edward. Also joining the coven are Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid), Scott Redmond (Oklahoma! Nat'l Tour), Jen Chia (Magic School Bus), Matthew Bovee (Round Table), Meredith Brandt, and comedians Josh Nasser (PharmaBro) and Liz Coin.

The readings are directed by Joy Donze (In Search of Elaina, Handmaid's Tale: The Musical Parody) with music direction by Will Buck (Only Anne).

Featuring a pop-infused original score and a biting, irreverent book, Forever Noon sinks its teeth into Twilight's operatic melodrama, Mormon-coded mythology, and eternal cultural afterlife. Equal parts love letter and exorcism, the show offers catharsis for fans, gleeful critique for skeptics, and a deliciously offbeat ride for newcomers.

The parody was last seen in a reading at Brooklyn's Littlefield in October 2025 for a sold-out, standing-room-only crowd.

Forever Noon was created by NYC-based writers Fernanda Douglas (Handmaid's Tale: The Musical Parody, In Between), Lisa Mongillo (Reductress, The Radium Girls), and Danielle Smith (Jester Magazine). The show has been developed in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and with support from Pendragon Theater in Saranac Lake, NY.

Tickets are available at: https://www.thebeechman.com/events/forever-noon-a-twilight-saga-original-musical-parody