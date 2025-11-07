Photos: Marisa Moureau, Alexis Pratt and More in DIRTY BOOKS Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at production photos for the world premiere of Dirty Books, a provocative new play examining the complexities of censorship and book banning in the 1960’s, ahead of their first preview tonight, Friday, November 7. Written and directed by Bated Breath Theatre Company’s Executive Artistic Director, Mara Lieberman, Dirty Books opens officially on Thursday, November 13 at Bated Breath Theater (39 W 14th Street, #301).

Dirty Books is an immersive performance that plunges audiences into the heated battles over anti-obscenity laws and censorship in America. Inspired by the true stories of erotic fiction writers of the 1960's and using Supreme Court-inspired transcripts, Dirty Books reveals the ingenuity and resilience of artists who thrived in the shadows of America's anti-obscenity laws working in the soft-core adult publishing industry. Inside an intimate world of secret bookstores, banned novels, and underground desire, the audience collaborates with the company to compose an erotic story.

Dirty Books stars Marisa Moureau, Alexis Pratt, Melina Rabin, Sammy Rivas and Grayson Willenbacher with understudies Emily Cummings, Caroline DeFazio, Billie Eric Robinson and Camilo Zuqui.

The production team includes Jacob P.S Lemmenes (technical director), Yung-Hung Sung (set and lighting design), Seth Black (set and projections), Stephanie Lopez (costume design), Lauren DeLeon (intimacy coordinator), Delaney Jordan (stage manager), Victoria Blas (assistant stage manager), with Table 7 (marketing and social media) and India Stachyra (marketing assistant).

Photo credit: Bjorn Bolinder

Alexis Pratt and Melina Rabin

Alexis Pratt and Melina Rabin

Alexis Pratt and Melina Rabin

Alexis Pratt

Grayson Willenbacher and Sammy Rivas

Marisa Moureau and Grayson Willenbacher

Marisa Moureau and Melina Rabin