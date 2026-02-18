 tracker
Photos: Marilyn Maye Visits GOING BACHARACH: The Songs of an Icon

By: Feb. 18, 2026

Legendary vocalist Marilyn Maye who recorded early versions of the popular Burt Bacharach tunes "What The World Needs Now is Love" (1967) and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again" (1970) was in the sold out audience of last night's performance of "GOING BACHARACH: The Songs of an Icon."

The cast were thrilled to visit with her onstage after the show. Check out photos below!

GOING BACHARACH: The Songs of an Icon is now playing at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater where the show has been extended through Sunday.  

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR



