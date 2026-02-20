Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY Will Host Teatro Fest NYC 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY has announced the return of Teatro Fest NYC 2026, a citywide performing arts Festival showcasing the breadth and vitality of Latinx theater in New York City. Kicking off on February 27 and running through April 30, the Festival unites ten leading Latinx theaters in a shared celebration of storytelling, culture, and artistic innovation, with performances presented at venues throughout the city.

At a national moment of heightened fear and division, Teatro Fest NYC 2026 fosters collaboration, unity, and cross-cultural engagement among artists, institutions, and audiences throughout New York City. The Festival aims to give a platform to underrepresented Latinx theatermakers and invites people of all backgrounds to enjoy world-class performances.

Teatro Fest NYC 2026 features a variety of experimental shows, classic works, music, dance, and multidisciplinary performances. Together, the productions reflect a wide spectrum of lived experiences within the Latinx diaspora and feature the talents and contributions of countless Latinx artists. Offered in English, Spanish, and bilingual formats, the Festival will engage theatergoers with diverse stories that resonate across generations and communities.

The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY was founded in 2010 and held its inaugural Teatro Fest NYC in 2015. The ten member theaters of the Alliance, listed below, represent a vibrant movement within the NYC theater scene:

IATI Theater –iatitheater.org | @iatitheater

ID Studio Theater – idstudiotheater.org | @idstudiotheater

International Arts Relations (INTAR) – intartheatre.org | @intartheatre

Teatro LATEA – teatrolatea.org | @teatrolatea

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater – pregonesprtt.org | @pregonesprtt

Repertorio Español – repertorio.nyc | @repertorio.nyc

Teatro Círculo – teatrocirculo.org | @teatrocirculonyc

Teatro SEA – teatrosea.org | @teatrosea

Thalia Spanish Theatre –thaliatheatre.org | @thaliatheatre

The People's Theatre – thepeoplestheatre.org | @thepeoplestheatrenyc

Teatro Fest NYC 2026 will kick off on February 27 with a free Latinx/e Theater Spring Preview at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, showcasing scenes from several upcoming Teatro Fest NYC performances and featuring remarks from special guests, including Rafael Espinal, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. Audiences can register here to secure a seat.

"I am thrilled for the return of the one and only Teatro Fest!" said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "The Department of Cultural Affairs is proud to support so many of the partners behind this exciting gathering of artists, audiences, and community. Theater and live performance provide us with powerful ways to foster communication, connection, and mutual understanding and this extraordinary festival gives all New Yorkers the chance to engage with and celebrate the rich traditions and contemporary creative energy of our dynamic Latino communities. I'll see you at this year's festival!"

“At a time when our communities—and our theaters—are under attack, Teatro Fest NYC becomes an act of affirmation and resistance. This year's festival is even more powerful as our Alliance continues to grow, celebrating who we are—our identities, our colors, and the full spectrum of Latino artistry, from drama and comedy to puppetry, dance, and music.” – Dr. Manuel A. Morán, Founder of Teatro SEA, NY's Latino Theater for Young Audiences.

"I am thrilled that The People's Theatre will be part of the Alianza's Teatro Fest NYC this Spring, presenting two brand new plays by immigrant artists free of cost to New Yorkers. From music, puppet shows and plays with immigrant ensemble, all the shows in this year's festival speak to the resilience, artistry, and voice of our Latinx community in NYC, and I am so proud to have our uptown organization included." - Mino Lora, Executive Artistic Director, The People's Theatre

“Through the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY, TeatroFest NYC 2026 asserts Latine theater as a cultural powerhouse shaping how stories and communities are imagined in New York City. We are proud to join a lineup that disrupts erasure, honors lived experience, and expands what feels possible in this political moment.” - Sándie Luna, Executive Director, ID Studio Theater

“Teatro Fest NYC is the fruit of years of community building that led to the creation of The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY. In times of division, we stand together, proud to represent the vast cultures and stories. Pregones/PRTT is excited to share our productions with each other and our community, and we look forward to uniting once again as the Alianza and showcasing the worth and might of Latine artists across NYC.” - Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director, Pregones/PRTT