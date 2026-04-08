Photos: MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET Begins Rehearsal at the Sheen Center

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The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will present “Miracle on South Division Street,” a play by Tom Dudzick, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will begin Thursday, April 14, 2026, for a limited engagement through Sunday May 10. Check out photos from the first rehearsal below!

Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. They're special -- celebrities in their run-down neighborhood for the miracle that occurred in Grandpa's barbershop in 1942. But their faith — and whole identity — is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. Full of twists, heart and humor, this comedy is as warming as a bowl of Matzoh Ball soup and reminds us that no matter our backgrounds, we're all part of the same story.

The cast of Miracle on South Division Street is Coryn Carson (Off B’way debut), Grace Experience (Grounded -59E59 Theaters), Liz McCartney (Funny Girl, Taboo - B’way) and Joey Pittorino (Off B’way debut).

The creative team is Christian Fleming (set and costume design), Pam Kupper (lighting design), Jeff Knapp (sound design), and Dana R. Weintraub (properties). The production stage manager is April Ann Kline; the assistant stage manager is Isaac Goldman.

Miracle on South Division Street had its world premiere at Penguin Rep in Stony Point in 2009 under the title Our Lady of South Division Street. It was subsequently presented by Penguin Off-Broadway in 2012 at St. Luke’s Theatre under its current title.