Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt Will Lead MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen) and Hannah Kevitt (Maybe Happy Ending, Back to the Future) will play the roles of “Oliver” and “Claire” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway respectively, beginning on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. They join the current original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi. Piser stars in the role following Tony Award-winner Darren Criss’ final performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Kevitt, an original company member and current Standby for “Claire,” recently played the role for an extended period from February 17 through Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Original Broadway cast members and Standbys Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon (current on stage “Claire” through May 17), are also announced to star as “Oliver” and “Claire” respectively to launch the Maybe Happy Ending multi-year North American tour, which will start in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center and run from September 13-19, 2026.

The Broadway cast currently stars Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Claire Kwon, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May and Christopher James Tamayo.

Joining the Maybe Happy Ending company as the Standby for “Claire” are Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella, Take the Lead) and Cathy Ang (“And Just Like That”), who joins as a vacation cover. Savy Jackson is scheduled to perform the role of “Claire” for three weeks from August 4-22, 2026

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.