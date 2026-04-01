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Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42

The musical highlights original choreography from shows including WEST SIDE STORY, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, PIPPIN, and A CHORUS LINE.

By: Apr. 01, 2026

GOTTA DANCE! is now playing at Stage 42 in New York City. Go inside opening night with new photos from the red carpet. The production, presented by Riki Kane Larimer, features recreated choreography from classic Broadway and Hollywood musicals. Watch a new video of highlights from the show!

Conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine and co-directed with Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Randy Skinner, the musical highlights original choreography from shows including WEST SIDE STORY, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, PIPPIN, and A CHORUS LINE. The project was originally produced at The York Theatre Company.

The cast includes Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The production features musical arrangements by Eugene Gwozdz, with a live orchestra performing selections from more than a dozen musicals. The score includes work by composers and songwriters such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Stephen Sondheim, and Jule Styne.

Creative team members include lighting designers Ken Billington and Anthony Pearson, Costume Designer Marlene Olson Hamm, sound designer Peter Brucker, scenic designer Noah Glaister, and projection designer Brian C. Staton. Andrew Winans serves as associate director-choreographer, with Cathy Lubash Fogelman as associate choreographer.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Laura J. Cronin and Christopher Cronin

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
 Catalyst Theatrical-Kate Grover, Olivia Bates , Katherine Bolynn, Christopher Singleton, Laura J Cronin, Claire Agrawal, Sara Sharos 

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Joel Grossman (Executive Producer) and family

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Alexis Wilson and Nikki Feirt Atkins (Co-Dirrector)

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Andrew Winans (Associate Director-Choreographer

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Riki Kane Larimer and Nikki Feirt Atkins

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Riki Kane Larimer and Tracy Mitchell

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Laura Cronin, Riki Kane Larimer and Joel Grossman

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Riki Kane Larimer and Christine Pedi

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Tomas Cousin and Nikki Feirt Atkins

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Cathy Lubash Fogelman, Nikki Feirt Atkins and Andrew Winans

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Nicole Burley, Cathy Lubash Fogelman and Andrew Winans

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Riki Kane Larimer and Mary Randolph Carter

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Riki Kane Larimer, Cathy Lubash Fogelman (Associate Choreographer),Nikki Feirt Atkins , Nicole Burley and Stephanie Pope

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Julie Halston

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Julie Halston and Stephanie Pope

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Stephanie Pope, Riki Kane Larimer and Aarne Lofgren

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Stephanie Pope

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Stephanie Pope and Aarne Lofgren

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Elisa Loti Stein and Riki Kane Larimer

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
David Zippel, Riki Kane Larimer and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Alice Ripley

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Jamie deRoy

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Alisa Griffeth and Debra Whitfield

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Jay Armstrong Johnson and David Wright Jr.

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Ken Billington (Co-Lighting Designer)

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Noah Glaister (Scenic Design), Ken Billington

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Shaun Taylor Corbett and Caroline Grogan

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Joe Lanteri and Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Joseph Hayward, Riki Kane Larimer and Jim Kierstead

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Nikki Feirt Atkins and Riki Kane Larimer

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Andrew Winans, Nikki Feirt Atkins, Riki Kane Larimer and Randy Skinner

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Julie Halston

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Lee Roy Reams

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Christopher Wheeldon

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Ken Waissman and Randie Levine Miller

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director, Arranger and Orchestrations)

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Andrew Winans and Nikki Feirt Atkins

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Barton Cowperthwaite

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Landon Winslow

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Sara Esty

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Ahmad Simmons

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Ahmad Simmons and Sara Esty

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Lakey Wolff and Ahmad Simmons

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Melody Rose

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Blake Zelesnikar

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
RJ Higton and Melody Rose

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
TJ Bresnahan and RJ Higton

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
RJ Higton

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Drew Minard

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Drew Minard, Marilyn D'Honau (Original Cast of West Side Story), Nikki Feirt Atkins and Lars Rosager

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Libby Lloyd, Kate Louissaint and Samantha Siegel

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Anthony Cannarella and Samantha Siegel

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Anthony Cannarella

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Kate Louissaint

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Samantha Siegel

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Drew Minard, Brandon Burks and Keely Beirne

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Eugene Gwozdz and Julia Sunay (Associate Conductor) with tonight's band that includes Phil Verricchio, Christian Marrero, Matthew McDonald, Benjamin Taylor Brown and Andrew Beal

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Riki Kane Larimer and the Cast of Gotta Dance

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Brandon Burks

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Keely Beirne

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Libby Lloyd

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Cole Newburg

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Deanna Doyle

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Duncan B. Smith and Drew Minard

Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42 Image
Drew Minard and Grant Minard







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