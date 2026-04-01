Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42
The musical highlights original choreography from shows including WEST SIDE STORY, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, PIPPIN, and A CHORUS LINE.
GOTTA DANCE! is now playing at Stage 42 in New York City. Go inside opening night with new photos from the red carpet. The production, presented by Riki Kane Larimer, features recreated choreography from classic Broadway and Hollywood musicals. Watch a new video of highlights from the show!
Conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine and co-directed with Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Randy Skinner, the musical highlights original choreography from shows including WEST SIDE STORY, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, PIPPIN, and A CHORUS LINE. The project was originally produced at The York Theatre Company.
The cast includes Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.
The production features musical arrangements by Eugene Gwozdz, with a live orchestra performing selections from more than a dozen musicals. The score includes work by composers and songwriters such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Stephen Sondheim, and Jule Styne.
Creative team members include lighting designers Ken Billington and Anthony Pearson, Costume Designer Marlene Olson Hamm, sound designer Peter Brucker, scenic designer Noah Glaister, and projection designer Brian C. Staton. Andrew Winans serves as associate director-choreographer, with Cathy Lubash Fogelman as associate choreographer.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Laura J. Cronin and Christopher Cronin
Catalyst Theatrical-Kate Grover, Olivia Bates , Katherine Bolynn, Christopher Singleton, Laura J Cronin, Claire Agrawal, Sara Sharos
Joel Grossman (Executive Producer) and family
Alexis Wilson and Nikki Feirt Atkins (Co-Dirrector)
Andrew Winans (Associate Director-Choreographer
Riki Kane Larimer and Nikki Feirt Atkins
Riki Kane Larimer and Tracy Mitchell
Laura Cronin, Riki Kane Larimer and Joel Grossman
Riki Kane Larimer and Christine Pedi
Tomas Cousin and Nikki Feirt Atkins
Cathy Lubash Fogelman, Nikki Feirt Atkins and Andrew Winans
Nicole Burley, Cathy Lubash Fogelman and Andrew Winans
Riki Kane Larimer and Mary Randolph Carter
Riki Kane Larimer, Cathy Lubash Fogelman (Associate Choreographer),Nikki Feirt Atkins , Nicole Burley and Stephanie Pope
Julie Halston and Stephanie Pope
Stephanie Pope, Riki Kane Larimer and Aarne Lofgren
Stephanie Pope and Aarne Lofgren
Elisa Loti Stein and Riki Kane Larimer
David Zippel, Riki Kane Larimer and Lee Roy Reams
Alisa Griffeth and Debra Whitfield
Jay Armstrong Johnson and David Wright Jr.
Ken Billington (Co-Lighting Designer)
Noah Glaister (Scenic Design), Ken Billington
Shaun Taylor Corbett and Caroline Grogan
Joe Lanteri and Michael-Demby Cain
Joseph Hayward, Riki Kane Larimer and Jim Kierstead
Nikki Feirt Atkins and Riki Kane Larimer
Andrew Winans, Nikki Feirt Atkins, Riki Kane Larimer and Randy Skinner
Ken Waissman and Randie Levine Miller
Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director, Arranger and Orchestrations)
Andrew Winans and Nikki Feirt Atkins
RJ Higton and Melody Rose
TJ Bresnahan and RJ Higton
Drew Minard, Marilyn D'Honau (Original Cast of West Side Story), Nikki Feirt Atkins and Lars Rosager
Libby Lloyd, Kate Louissaint and Samantha Siegel
Anthony Cannarella and Samantha Siegel
Drew Minard, Brandon Burks and Keely Beirne
Eugene Gwozdz and Julia Sunay (Associate Conductor) with tonight's band that includes Phil Verricchio, Christian Marrero, Matthew McDonald, Benjamin Taylor Brown and Andrew Beal
Riki Kane Larimer and the Cast of Gotta Dance
Duncan B. Smith and Drew Minard
Drew Minard and Grant Minard