Photos: GOTTA DANCE! Celebrates Opening Night at Stage 42

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GOTTA DANCE! is now playing at Stage 42 in New York City. Go inside opening night with new photos from the red carpet. The production, presented by Riki Kane Larimer, features recreated choreography from classic Broadway and Hollywood musicals. Watch a new video of highlights from the show!

Conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine and co-directed with Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Randy Skinner, the musical highlights original choreography from shows including WEST SIDE STORY, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, PIPPIN, and A CHORUS LINE. The project was originally produced at The York Theatre Company.

The cast includes Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The production features musical arrangements by Eugene Gwozdz, with a live orchestra performing selections from more than a dozen musicals. The score includes work by composers and songwriters such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Stephen Sondheim, and Jule Styne.

Creative team members include lighting designers Ken Billington and Anthony Pearson, Costume Designer Marlene Olson Hamm, sound designer Peter Brucker, scenic designer Noah Glaister, and projection designer Brian C. Staton. Andrew Winans serves as associate director-choreographer, with Cathy Lubash Fogelman as associate choreographer.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Laura J. Cronin and Christopher Cronin



Catalyst Theatrical-Kate Grover, Olivia Bates , Katherine Bolynn, Christopher Singleton, Laura J Cronin, Claire Agrawal, Sara Sharos



Joel Grossman (Executive Producer) and family



Alexis Wilson and Nikki Feirt Atkins (Co-Dirrector)



Andrew Winans (Associate Director-Choreographer



Riki Kane Larimer and Nikki Feirt Atkins



Riki Kane Larimer and Tracy Mitchell



Laura Cronin, Riki Kane Larimer and Joel Grossman



Riki Kane Larimer and Christine Pedi



Tomas Cousin and Nikki Feirt Atkins



Cathy Lubash Fogelman, Nikki Feirt Atkins and Andrew Winans



Nicole Burley, Cathy Lubash Fogelman and Andrew Winans



Riki Kane Larimer and Mary Randolph Carter



Riki Kane Larimer, Cathy Lubash Fogelman (Associate Choreographer),Nikki Feirt Atkins , Nicole Burley and Stephanie Pope



Julie Halston



Julie Halston and Stephanie Pope



Stephanie Pope, Riki Kane Larimer and Aarne Lofgren



Stephanie Pope



Stephanie Pope and Aarne Lofgren



Elisa Loti Stein and Riki Kane Larimer



David Zippel, Riki Kane Larimer and Lee Roy Reams



Alice Ripley



Jamie deRoy



Alisa Griffeth and Debra Whitfield



Jay Armstrong Johnson and David Wright Jr.



Ken Billington (Co-Lighting Designer)



Noah Glaister (Scenic Design), Ken Billington



Shaun Taylor Corbett and Caroline Grogan



Joe Lanteri and Michael-Demby Cain



Joseph Hayward, Riki Kane Larimer and Jim Kierstead



Nikki Feirt Atkins and Riki Kane Larimer



Andrew Winans, Nikki Feirt Atkins, Riki Kane Larimer and Randy Skinner



Julie Halston



Lee Roy Reams



Christopher Wheeldon



Ken Waissman and Randie Levine Miller



Jay Armstrong Johnson



Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director, Arranger and Orchestrations)



Andrew Winans and Nikki Feirt Atkins



Barton Cowperthwaite



Landon Winslow



Sara Esty



Ahmad Simmons



Ahmad Simmons and Sara Esty



Lakey Wolff and Ahmad Simmons



Melody Rose



Blake Zelesnikar



RJ Higton and Melody Rose



TJ Bresnahan and RJ Higton



RJ Higton



Drew Minard



Drew Minard, Marilyn D'Honau (Original Cast of West Side Story), Nikki Feirt Atkins and Lars Rosager



Libby Lloyd, Kate Louissaint and Samantha Siegel



Anthony Cannarella and Samantha Siegel



Anthony Cannarella



Kate Louissaint



Samantha Siegel



Drew Minard, Brandon Burks and Keely Beirne



Eugene Gwozdz and Julia Sunay (Associate Conductor) with tonight's band that includes Phil Verricchio, Christian Marrero, Matthew McDonald, Benjamin Taylor Brown and Andrew Beal



Riki Kane Larimer and the Cast of Gotta Dance



Brandon Burks



Keely Beirne



Libby Lloyd



Cole Newburg



Deanna Doyle



Duncan B. Smith and Drew Minard