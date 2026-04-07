Video: Josh Gad, Ashley Park, & Daveed Diggs Star in Trailer for COUPLES WEEKEND





The first trailer has been released for Couples Weekend, the dramedy film starring Broadway alums Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, and Ashley Park, along with The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario.

The movie follows two couples—Daddario & Diggs and Gad & Park—who embark on a weekend getaway to ring in the New Year. However, after a tree falls in the woods, things begin to go awry, especially after Gad and Daddario witness infidelity from their respective partners. This, paired with a mysterious cocktail that strips away their inhibitions, leads the stay to begin its descent into chaos with a showdown of secrets, betrayals, and rapidly shifting loyalties.

The movie marks the directorial feature debut of writer/director Nora Kirkpatrick, whose other television credits include The Goldbergs and Daisy Jones & the Six. She is also a performer, having been seen onscreen in The Office and Shrinking. The cast of Couples Weekend also includes Kevin Pollak.

The movie, which premiered at Tribeca Festival under the title "A Tree Fell in the Woods", will arrive in theaters and on digital platforms on May 8, 2026, from Vertical. Check out BroadwayWorld's review of the film following its world premiere at Tribeca in 2025.