Interview: Celebrate Bobby Darin's 90th Birthday with Jonathan Poretz at 54 Below

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Some say Jonathan Poretz was born with a microphone in his hand. That would explain why the Pacific Coast jazz artist is so comfortable performing his brand of great American jazz standards to audiences large and small. Whether appearing in an intimate club or a large outdoor venue, Jonathan brings an electric energy to any stage he’s on, a talent he’s been cultivating since his early teens, when he sang professionally in bands that featured jazz greats including Charlie Shavers, Snooky Young, Chuck Wayne, and Joe Puma in his home town of New York City.

He has written and starred in several highly acclaimed shows, including Sex, Swagger & Swing: Sinatra and Darin in the Concert That Never Was, which debuted at the Rrazz Room in San Francisco before touring performing arts centers throughout the Bay Area. His show, Sinatra, Dino, Darin and Davis — When Vegas Was VEGAS!, made its bi-coastal debut at Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco and 54 Below in New York City. Following Tony Bennett’s passing in 2023, Jonathan produced and starred in Totally Tony: Keepin’ The Music Playing, celebrating the musical legacy of an artist considered by many to be the world’s greatest interpreter of the Great American Songbook.

Poretz's newest show, Happy Birthday, Bobby: Darin at 90!, makes its world debut at 54 Below in New York City on Bobby Darin’s actual 90th birthday, May 14, 2026. Read a conversation with Poretz about the show and Darin's influence.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming Bobby Darin show at 54 Below?

Aside from a full house [laughs], I'm so looking forward to sharing the stage with the musicians I assembled. The horn players are all Broadway and Jazz alums, each with stellar credits. Ray Marchica, on drums, has played for everyone under the sun, including the legend, Barbra Streisand. And I'm working for the first time with an incredibly gifted jazz pianist, Hyuna Park, who hails from the land of BTS - as in South Korea. She's incredibly talented and I believe the energy on stage will be electric!

What first drew you to Bobby Darin's music? What do you admire about his music?

I've loved Darin's music since I was a kid. I mean, everyone who dreams of swinging with a band has tried his hand at Darin's "Mack The Knife." But there is so much more to Darin's music, both as a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumental musician. I think understanding the drive behind the man is what inspired me to honor him and his music. He didn't let devastating health problems slow him down, in fact, he may have shined brighter on stage with an incredible amount of energy and talent than anyone with, perhaps, the exception of Sammy Davis, Jr. But sadly, he left us way too early at the age of 37. Just imagine how much more entertainment he could have shared with us had he lived a full life.

Having been performing Bobby's music for a number of years now, have you gotten any deeper appreciation or insights about it in that time?

The deeper I explored Darin's catalog, the more I realized just how diverse he was. His song choices, whether serious songs like "Once in a Lifetime," or "Skylark," or uniquely cheeky ones, like "Clementine," demonstrated his ability to make every song his own. And Darin had this uncanny ability to make dark and depressing songs, such as "Mack the Knife" or "Artificial Flowers" feel happy and peppy, despite their tone. Yes, he had a terrific sense of humor to go with his high IQ.

Who would you like to come out to see this show?

As a New York native, I'm expecting a good number of friends and family to be in the house, as they have been for my prior shows at 54 Below. But I always enjoy folks who have no idea who I am or what I do, and then become fans, or as I prefer to say, friends. Of course, I wouldn't be disappointed if the amazing Jonathan Groff, who starred in "Just in Time" and helped bring Bobby Darin back into the limelight, was in the audience to help celebrate Bobby's 90th. That would be amazing. And while I'm fantasizing, let's add Bobby's son, Dodd. Now, performing for the son of one of my performing idols would be such a thrill.

Aside from getting ready for this 54 Below performance, what have you been filling your time with lately? Do you have any other upcoming projects you can tell us about?

I'm getting ready to debut a new show - Sinatra & Darin: 200 Years Of Swagger & Swing in the Bay Area, CA on April 19. The show celebrates the music of perhaps the two greatest swinging crooners, whose combined age (Sinatra would have turned 110 this past December 12th), and Darin (who would be turning 90 on the day of my show, had he not passed in 1973) equals two centuries. The first act is all-Sinatra. The second all-Darin. And with Tony Bennett's centennial coming on August 3, I'm sure I'll be honoring him by performing the songs he made famous at my various gigs throughout the Bay Area.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

My hope is that the young folks who either have seen Jonathan Groff (and soon Matthew Morrison, and ultimately Jeremy Jordan in "Just In Time,") or have enjoyed the music of Michael Bublé, Harry Connick, or me, for that matter, will be inspired to learn more about this musical genre so they too can keep it alive and thriving. It really is the best music we have, in my humble opinion.

Jonathan’s jazz-oriented CDs, A Lot Of Living To Do and At Last… Songs For Elena, both on the Pacific Coast Jazz label, are available for download on all streaming platforms. Find them and learn more about the artist at jonathanporetz.com

Tickets to the 5/14 New York City show are available on 54 Below's website here.