NYU Tisch New Theatre Will Present PIPPIN Off-Broadway This Spring

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Tisch New Theatre will present PIPPIN from April 25 through May 3 at A.R.T./New York Theatres’ Mezzanine Theatre in New York City. Directed and choreographed by Liam Redford, with music direction by Luca Millard-Kish and produced by Sophia Ashbahian, the production has added a performance on April 28 following strong ticket demand.

The musical follows a young prince searching for a life that feels “completely fulfilling,” as he is guided into a world of theatrical spectacle by the Leading Player. Along the way, he encounters his father Charlemagne, his stepmother Fastrada, his brother Lewis, and his grandmother Berthe, while forming a connection with Catherine and her son Theo. The story explores themes of purpose, identity, and the tension between spectacle and authenticity.

Director Liam Redford said, “Pippin asks what happens when meaning is promised through performance, and when ideals of greatness are packaged so beautifully that we stop questioning who benefits from them. The show's theatricality mirrors contemporary culture's obsession with visibility, productivity, and curated identity, inviting us to chase validation while remaining inside carefully constructed narratives.” He added, “At its core, Pippin invites us to question whether spectacle and greatness are the same as fulfillment, and whether stepping away from performance, attention, and expectation might open the door to something more honest.”

The cast will include Cole Grey Januzzi as Pippin, Rachel Ford as the Leading Player, Hannah Beemer as Fastrada, Stevenson (Stevie) Bowden as Catherine, Dayton Voorhees as Charles, Todd Croslis as Berthe, Mason Naman as Lewis, and Kevin Kirley as Theo. The ensemble will include Cory Diaz, Christian Dinsmore, Elijah Dor, Ada Hamilton, Sam Jacobson, Jack Jillson, Ava-Rachel Lieber, María del Pilar Manson, Michi Morita, James Rosenblath, Maria Sirigos, Travis Villines, Chloe Kim, and Adam Schonebaum.

The production will feature a full student orchestra led by Millard-Kish, with instrumentation including keyboard, strings, guitar, reeds, brass, and percussion. The creative team will include scenic designer Abigail Maselli, costume designer Francis Jurlando, lighting designer Jerry Jia, sound designer Saima Hasan, props designer Chiara Amodeo, and puppets designer Amelie Kuo, alongside a large team of student production staff.

PIPPIN features a book by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and is presented through arrangement with Music Theatre International. The production continues Tisch New Theatre’s mission as NYU’s student-run theatre organization, providing opportunities for students to develop work across performance, direction, design, and production.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $30, with a $15 student rate available. Tickets are on sale now.

Performances will take place at A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53rd Street in New York City.