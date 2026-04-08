David J Glass’ SPARE PARTS ​Will Host Talkback Series With Leading Voices In Science, Medicine, and Technology

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Following its run and extension through April 30, 2026 at Theatre Row, Spare Parts, the provocative new play by David J. Glass and directed by Michael Herwitz, will launch a special post-show talkback series featuring distinguished guests from the worlds of science, medicine, ethics, and the arts.

A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire's quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever?

These conversations will take place immediately following select performances and will invite audiences to engage more deeply with the play's central questions around longevity research, identity, and the moral implications of extending human life.

Set against the backdrop of billionaire-funded anti-aging science, Spare Parts has been praised as a “brainy biotech thriller” that brings cutting-edge scientific ideas into urgent human focus.

Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM - Nir Barzilai, M.D.

Dr. Barzilai is Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and President of the Academy of Geroscience. A leading figure in the field, his pioneering work has demonstrated that aging itself can be targeted to prevent disease. He has published more than 360 papers and made seminal contributions to understanding longevity, genetic pathways in centenarians, and interventions that extend healthspan. He is the author of Age Later: Health Span, Life Span, and the New Science of Longevity.

Sunday, April 12 at 7:30 PM - The Cast of Spare Parts with Marcus Martin

Marcus M. Martin is a Broadway and television actor currently appearing as a Genie standby in Aladdin on Broadway, after starring as the Genie on the North American tour. His regional credits include Little Shop of Horrors, The Wiz, Carousel, and The Music Man. Television credits include Power Book II: Ghost and Law & Order. In addition to performing, he teaches masterclasses nationwide and coaches emerging artists in New York City.

Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 PM - The Cast of Spare Parts with Bryan Campione

Bryan Campione is Playbill's first-ever Creative Producer, leading a wide range of live and digital theatrical experiences, including Pride in Times Square, Curtain Up Festivals, and Playbill's Edinburgh Fringe programming. His producing credits span concerts, readings, and new works in development across New York, London, and Edinburgh. He is also the creator of Broadway Buzz, LLC, and a frequent speaker on arts and entertainment production.

Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 PM - Out in Tech

Out in Tech is the world's largest LGBTQ+ tech community, connecting more than 80,000 members across 40 global chapters. Through events, mentorship, and advocacy, the organization creates opportunities for LGBTQ+ professionals to advance their careers, expand networks, and leverage technology for social impact.

The cast features two-time Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, Michael Genet, Jonny-James Kajoba, and Matt Walker. Also joining the company as understudies are Langston Reese (The Mountaintop, regional) and Harlin C. Kearsley (“The Blacklist”). The creative team includes Scott Penner (Scenic), Ryan Gamblin (Sound & Original Music), Zack Lobel (Lighting), Amanda Roberge (Costume), and Sean Frank (Props).