Photos: World Premiere Of NAUGHTY BITS at Sgouros Theatre

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Playwright William Andrew Jones new comedic play Naughty Bits, a collection of ten provocative one-acts about sex, opened last week at the Sgouros Theatre (upstairs at The Players Theatre) in the West Village. See photos of the production.

The production runs until April 19. Produced by No Budget Productions LLC, the fast-paced evening of comedy explores humanity’s oldest obsession in all its absurd, awkward, and unashamedly comic glory. Jones also serves as director.

Naughty Bits features an eclectic mix of characters including Cyrano, Hamlet, a pompous poet, lustful psychiatrists, a Beautiful Lesbian Princess, and even a divine debate between Jesus and Ziggy. Blending satire, farce, and sexual politics, the play offers outrageous humor alongside sharp commentary on repression, desire, morality, and the human need for connection.

The cast features four actors performing multiple roles: Thomas Daniels, Allison Fletcher, Michael Ernesto Navarro, and Alison Wien.

NAUGHTY BITS is a hilarious and fun-filled romp through the history of human sexuality, in all its various shapes and forms, in all times and places. A provocative and darkly hilarious collection of ten one-acts that dare to blend satire, farce, and sexual politics into dialogue that is both outrageous and insightful. Beneath the laughter lies a keen social commentary on repression, desire, morality, and the human need for connection. Whether it’s a neurotic therapist seducing a patient or a modern Cyrano dueling with double entendres.

Naughty Bits runs April 1 - 19 with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm. Running time: 90 minutes. The Sgouros Theater (at The Players Theatre), 115 MacDougal St, NYC 10012. Please note there is no elevator, two flights of stairs. Tickets are $55 (fees included) and are available here.