Japan Society Will Perform EARTHLY BONES in 20th Annual Play Reading Series

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Japan Society will present a staged reading of Earthly Bones by Japanese playwrightKei Ando, led by New York-based director Lauren Zeftel, taking place Monday, May 4 at 8:00 PM at Japan Society (333 East 47th Street).

This one-night-only event marks the 20th installment of the Society’s annual Play Reading Series: Contemporary Japanese Plays in English Translation, introducing compelling topical plays from rising playwrights in Japan to artists and audiences in the U.S.

One late night in an overworked office, Miyabi is offered a bite of home-cooked fish and politely turns down the offer with a white lie. As acts of extreme politeness and Japanese office etiquette begin to stack on top of this innocent lie, office workers are stretched to the breaking point, until a sudden sea change overtakes Miyabi’s team.

In her signature style, turning inside-out the mundane structures of Japanese society to find the farcical lurking under the surface, Kishida Kunio Drama Award winner Kei Ando’s play Earthly Bones dives deep into the inherent absurdities of Japanese office life. NYC-based director Lauren Zeftel and her cast of local actors take audiences on this mad joyride of distinctly Japanese dark humor in an English-language reading, newly translated by Kazue Peck. Playwright Kei Ando and director Lauren Zeftel will appear live for an audience Q&A following the reading.