Video: Neurodivergent Theater Group Spotlighted on KELLY CLARKSON

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A recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show dedicated a segment to CO＿LAB Theater Group, a New York-based group that works to offer opportunities for theater artists with developmental disabilities.

David E. Shane, the executive director for the nonprofit, visited the show where he shared how the program devises original works to support neurodivergent actors' strengths and needs. He also spoke about the new launch of CO＿LAB tours, which brings some of these original productions to schools around the city.

Watch the segment, which also features CO＿LAB team leader Marina, who spoke about her experience in the program.

ABOUT CO/LAB

CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Through their programming, they encourage actors to collaborate as an ensemble and discover their individual voices. CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage.

CO/LAB was founded in 2011 by Laura Borgwardt, Becky Leifman, Arielle Lever, and Sarah Olbrantz. In the years since its creation, CO/LAB has partnered with over 30 organizations, developed dozens of original musicals and ensemble-created theatrical performances, and provided creative opportunities for thousands of actors with developmental disabilities.