Origin Theatre Company to Honor Enda Walsh At 2026 Origin Irish Theatre Festival

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Origin Theatre Company has announced the lineup for the 2026 Origin Irish Theatre Festival, which will honor Tony Award-winning playwright Enda Walsh. The festival will run from June 16 through July 5 at venues across New York City.

The annual festival will spotlight Walsh’s body of work through a series of staged readings, a concert, a film marathon, and an Off-Broadway revival of MISTERMAN, the play that launched Origin Theatre Company in 2002. Directed by Origin Artistic Director Labhaoise Magee, the production will run June 23 through July 5, with an opening night set for June 25.

Festival programming will begin June 16 with “The Enda Walsh Mixtape,” a concert featuring music from Walsh’s plays and films, including selections from Sing Street, Lazarus, and Once.

The lineup of staged readings will include DISCO PIGS (June 26), MEDICINE (June 18), THE SAME (June 22), and Walsh’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits (June 27), presented in collaboration with Poor Mouth Theatre Company.

An all-day Enda Walsh Movie Marathon will take place June 20 at the New York Irish Center in Queens, featuring films written or co-written by Walsh.

The festival will also include a gala benefit on June 29 at The American Irish Historical Society, where Walsh will be honored with the title of Origin’s Ard Seanchaí.

“Enda Walsh was there at the very beginning, Origin's first playwright, and he's an artist who defines who we are as a company and who Ireland is as a nation today,” said Magee. “This festival isn't just a celebration of Enda's extraordinary work, it is a tribute to his legacy.”

Tickets for the 2026 Origin Irish Theatre Festival will go on sale May 4.