THE UNKNOWN, Starring Sean Hayes, Recoups Off-Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Leigh Silverman’s production of David Cale’s new play THE UNKNOWN, starring Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winner Sean Hayes, has recouped its $1.125 million capitalization during its 10-week record-breaking run at Studio Seaview, one of off-Broadway’s newest homes for daring, artist-driven work.

THE UNKNOWN began performances at Studio Seaview on Saturday, January 31, 2026 and officially opened on Thursday, February 12, 2026. This strictly limited engagement will end on Sunday, April 12, 2026, following a 10-week run, during which THE UNKNOWN broke the Studio Seaview house record 5 times. Read the reviews!

As previously announced, THE UNKNOWN will be available to audiences worldwide during its final weekend on stage through a scheduled, captured live, streaming event from Studio Seaview. Presented by LD Entertainment, in partnership with Broadway.Stream and The League of Live Stream Theater, tickets for this special streaming event are now on sale and available at LOLST.org/unknown.

A gripping new play about a writer on the edge. Desperate to cure his writer’s block, Elliott retreats to a remote cabin—only to discover he may not be alone. As the boundaries between his work and his life collapse, Elliott begins to question everything he knows. Is he writing a thriller? Living one? Both?

THE UNKNOWN is a provocative thriller that explores the fine line between fascination and obsession.