SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Extended Off-Broadway at The Public Theater

Seagull: True Story, which officially opens tonight, Monday, March 30 at The Public Theater’s LuEsther Hall, has been extended! Following runs at La MaMa and London’s Marylebone Theatre, the play will now run through May 3.

Created and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, an internationally acclaimed director from the Moscow Art Theatre, and written by Eli Rarey, Seagull: True Story fuses autobiographical drama and biting political satire with classic Chekhovian themes. This politically charged retelling of Molochnikov’s attempt to stage Chekhov’s The Seagull unfolds as a whirlwind of comedic mayhem, artistic rebellion, and deeply personal reflection on displacement, censorship, and the pursuit of creative freedom.

The show features Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, Ohad Mazor, Myles McCabe, Quentin Lee Moore, Keshet Pratt, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Eric Tabach, and Elan Zafir. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production at London’s Marylebone Theatre HERE!