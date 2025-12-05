GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON Will Make World Premiere Off-Broadway in January

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Amas Musical Theatre and Jack Lewin will present the World Premiere of Going Bacharach: The Songs Of An Icon, a musical revue featuring the many songs of Burt Bacharach, including such recognizable titles as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, “What’s New Pussycat?, and “That’s What Friends Are For”, and many more.

The show was co-created by Will Friedwald, Adrian Galante, Tedd Firth & Jack Lewin, and conceived by Mr. Lewin. The arrangements and orchestrations are by Adrian Galante, who also serves as the production’s Music Director. Musical supervision is by Tedd Firth, and the show is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.

Performances will begin on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 7:30pm at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater (10 West 64th Street – between Broadway & CPW. Opening Night is scheduled for Monday, January 12 at 7:30pm. The production will play through Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Who in this world doesn’t have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Rediscover the soundtrack of a lifetime with Going Bacharach, a vibrant new revue celebrating the legacy of one of America’s most iconic composers. Three powerhouse vocalists backed by a five-piece band take audiences on a melodic journey through the timeless songs spanning Bacharach’s extraordinary career. Joyful and illuminating, Going Bacharach offers fresh, sophisticated, and original interpretations.

For nearly 70 years, Burt Bacharach supplied the soundtrack of the American experience. His is one of the most stylistically diverse and individualistic catalogues in popular music. Through his early classical training under composer Darius Milhaud and his exposure to the vibrant New York City Jazz scene as a teenager in the early 1940s, Bacharach was able to seamlessly amalgamate a wide rangevof stylistic influences to create his own brand of popular song. His catalogue of hits served as a bridge from the classic Great American Songbook standards of the early 20th century to the post Rock n’ Roll era of popular music, creating a library of songs that became the soundtrack to the lives of multiple generations... recorded by everyone from Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin to Adele, from Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley to Elvis Costello.

The cast of Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon includes vocalists Hilary Kole, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, and Adrian Galante at the Piano & Clarinet leading a 5 piece band.

Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon is produced by Amas Musical Theatre by special arrangement with Jack Lewin. General Management Consultation is by Visceral Entertainment. Marketing & Advertising is by Schanzer Marketing.

Tickets are $59-$119 and can be purchased online. VIP Package Upgrades are available for $149. The regular performance schedule is: Monday at 7:30pm; Wednesday at 2:30pm; Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 2:30pm. There is an additional 7:30pm performance on Sunday, January 11, 2026.