Tony Danza, Michael Longfellow, and Thomas Sadoski​ Will Lead Industry Reading of Ben Andron's Broken Snow

Broadway Engine will present an industry reading of BROKEN SNOW on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, continuing the development of the new play written by Ben Andron and directed by Colin Hanlon. The reading will feature Tony Danza, Michael Longfellow, and Thomas Sadoski.

BROKEN SNOW is a tense psychological drama set inside an abandoned, snow-bound house, where two strangers—James, a volatile drifter, and Steven, a tightly-controlled officer—discover they share a dark familial connection. As they dig through the remnants of their father's secret life, long-buried trauma resurfaces alongside a mysterious cigar box that may contain the truth they both crave.

Biographies

Tony Danza is an actor and former professional boxer, widely known for his television work, including “Taxi” and “Who's the Boss?” His Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas and The Producers.

Michael Longfellow is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his work on NBC's Saturday Night Live. He was selected for Netflix's “Introducing…” showcase at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival and made his late-night debut on CONAN.

Thomas Sadoski is a Tony Award nominee for reasons to be pretty and won an Obie Award for Other Desert Cities. On television, he is known for roles including HBO's “The Newsroom” and CBS's “Life in Pieces.”

Colin Hanlon (Director) is a New York–based director, actor, and writer. Recent directing credits include Kowalski (off-Broadway at The Duke on 42nd Street) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at George Street Playhouse.

Ben Andron (Playwright) is a playwright and entertainment advertising creative whose theatre credits include White's Lies, Brave New World: The Musical, Facing the Music, and Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham. In film/television, his work includes Hunachi and Friends and Heroes. Clio wins include Matrix Resurrections, Lego Movie, Black Mass, Watchmen, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and F1 The Movie.