Photos: INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE to Debut at The Chain Ahead of IndyFringe Run

Check out new photos of the reimagined production of the 2014 Off-Broadway cult hit Intestinal Pulchritude: A Gut-Cleansing Love Tale in About Forty Eight Minutes and Thirty Seven Seconds of Human Time making its New York debut at The Chain before heading to the IndyFringe Festival in Indianapolis this fall.

Conceived by playwright Duglas DuBrin and director Anthony Logan Cole, this trenchant and darkly comedic play explores the evolving dynamic between a sentient android and its self-destructive, alcohol-dependent creator. The new production promises an immersive, experiential staging that places audiences face to face with urgent questions about artificial intelligence, addiction, and the meaning of humanity.

The cast will feature Alison Zhang as the increasingly sentient android and Jose Yantin Jr as their tortured human maker.

Tickets are now available via The Chain and IndyFringe. Additional performance details and dates to be announced.



Jose Yantin Jr and Alison Zhang



