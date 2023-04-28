Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST in Rehearsal

Primary Trust begins previews on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Primary Trust begins preview performances on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023. Primary Trust stars William Jackson Harper as "Kenneth", April Matthis as "Wally's Waiter", Eric Berryman as "Bert", Jay O. Sanders as "Clay" and Luke Wydodny as "musician".

Check out rehearsal photos below!

An Emmy Award nominee for "The Good Place," Harper was last seen on stage in 2017 in Zoe Kazan's After the Blast opposite Cristin Milioti. Matthis returns to Roundabout following her Obie Award-winning turn in Toni Stone; she made her Broadway debut in The Piano Lesson this fall.

Meet Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally begins to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. Directed by Knud Adams, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust is a touching and inventive world-premiere play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time.

The creative team for Primary Trust includes: Marsha Ginsberg (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Isabella Byrd (Lighting) and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound).

Photo Credit: Ray Lego




Related Stories
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST Photo
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


TNC Sets 28th Lower East Side Festival Of The Arts For Next MonthTNC Sets 28th Lower East Side Festival Of The Arts For Next Month
April 28, 2023

With the roster still building, Theater for the New City has currently scheduled over 200 performing arts organizations, independent artists, poets, puppeteers and film makers for its 28th annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, which will be mounted May 26 to 28 in and around Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street). Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted.
59E59 Theaters to Hold Relaxed Performance Of CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS in June59E59 Theaters to Hold Relaxed Performance Of CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS in June
April 27, 2023

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) have announced a Relaxed Performance of Cassie and the Lights, presented by Patch of Blue in association with New Diorama Theatre and Xinyi Shen for Verse Unbound and Amelia Campbell, which will be held on Saturday June 24 at 2:15 PM. Written and directed by Alex Howarth (he/him; Let the Right One In), Cassie and the Lights will begin previews on June 13 in Theater B with an opening night set for June 17 and running through July 2 as part of 59E59's Brits Off Broadway 2023 Season.
Irish Rep to Host Paul McCartney-Themed 2023 Gala Concert with Michael Cerveris, Melissa Errico, and MoreIrish Rep to Host Paul McCartney-Themed 2023 Gala Concert with Michael Cerveris, Melissa Errico, and More
April 27, 2023

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director, and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director) have annnouced its 2023 Gala concert, All My Loving: The Lyrics of Paul McCartney, which will take place at The Town Hall on Monday June 12, 2023, at 7pm.
Vineyard Theatre Will Host a Music & Lyric Brunch Celebrating Its Musical Theatre HistoryVineyard Theatre Will Host a Music & Lyric Brunch Celebrating Its Musical Theatre History
April 27, 2023

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern have announced Music & Lyrics, a benefit brunch celebrating 40 years of The Vineyard's Musical Past, Present and Future at West Bank Cafe (407 W 42nd St) on Sunday, May 7th, from 12:15 - 2:30pm.
James T. Lane's One-Man Show TRIPLE THREAT Will Open Off-Broadway This SummerJames T. Lane's One-Man Show TRIPLE THREAT Will Open Off-Broadway This Summer
April 27, 2023

Fresh off starring in the role of Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago, theatre veteran James T. Lane's solo autobiographical show, Triple Threat, will make its Off-Broadway debut at THEATRE ROW.
share